Global Voices seeks a Social Media Global Fellow for Sub-Saharan Francophone Africa 

Are you a successful social media influencer familiar with Francophone Africa? Do you produce engaging and short video, audio or text content for large audiences? Are you willing to explore and engage with new audiences?

If so, consider applying for the position of Social Media Global Fellow.

The Social Media Global Fellow is a six to eight month paid fellowship. For this round, we focus on Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa. The position includes the following responsibilities:

Coming up with creative ways to engage young people in Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa on Global Voices core mission, issues and stories

Summarizing Global Voices stories and projects in short, creative formats, including video, illustration, or other approaches

Producing online event and themed media, including video

Developing a following among young people in Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa

Participating in regular online coordination meetings in English

Successful candidates for the position will:

Have a track record of producing short videos or other creative content and messaging over different social media platforms in any language

Have strong communication skills in French

Be able to work under deadlines

Be able to demonstrate a strong commitment to Global Voices’ mission and values

Preference will be given to candidates with knowledge of other languages beside English and French.

Global Voices is a global, virtual organization. The engine of the Global Voices newsroom is a team of part-time editors who work with volunteer contributors and translators around the world to highlight stories and perspectives that are underrepresented in international mainstream media.

There is no geographic requirement associated with these positions. Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment.

We strongly welcome candidates currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

The position is part-time and will be treated as a freelance contract.

To apply:

Submit a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line: Social Media Global Fellow your name. Please attach your cover letter as a .doc or .pdf file in addition to including it in the body of your e-mail.

The application deadline is 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on April 14 , 2023.