See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

How Vietnam’s state trolls are undermining free speech and democracy

60 groups wrote a letter urging accountability from Facebook
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino
Posted 20 March 2023 6:04 GMT

Translations

Read this post in English
Vietnam laptop in an Internet cafe

There are an estimated 70 million internet users in Vietnam. Photo from Flickr account of Professional Photographer Marco Verch, (CC BY 2.0)

Vietnam has deployed an army of online trolls and cyber troops who are spreading not just disinformation but also conducting vicious hate campaigns against human rights activists and suspected critics of the state.

The extent of the operations of these trolls is detailed in a new report released by the human rights watchdog Viet Tan. Titled “#StopVNtrolls — Combatting Force 47 and Cyber Censorship,” the report “exposes the harmful networks that have been responsible for coordinated social harm and suppressing public discourse in Vietnam.”

Viet Tan has members throughout Vietnam and among diaspora communities in many parts of the world who are advocating for democratic reforms. However, it is officially outlawed by the Vietnamese government.

Vietnam’s military has a cyber unit known as Force 47, whose principal task is to defend the ruling party by flooding the internet with pro-government content. It has around 10,000 members, but the figure could be higher since it collaborates with a civilian brigade unofficially referred to as E47.

But Force 47 members do not just manipulate content to shape public opinion favorable to the government since they are also notorious for doxing the online accounts of activists and other users who are critical of authorities.

One of the methods used by Force 47 is to dox admins of Facebook pages. They instigate waves of harassment and bullying on personal profiles that may spill over into offline lives, creating an atmosphere of fear of speaking freely online.

Force 47 members have also exploited the community standards of social media platforms like Facebook to campaign for the suspension or banning of pages that highlight the abuses of the government. Viet Tan, for example, is often targeted by mass reporting, which has led to the frequent suspension of its page.

Michel Tran Duc, advocacy director of Viet Tan, shared their experience in dealing with the state trolls through an email interview with this author:

It’s a daily struggle for a small number of volunteers who are facing several thousands of paid trolls. It’s like David against Goliath.

Our volunteers work by conviction. State trolls are paid to spread the régime's propaganda. So when confronted with factual arguments, they quickly run out of ideas and react with insults. The more heinous they are, the more people see their true face.

Michel Tran Duc added that Facebook should carefully review its mechanisms in enforcing community standards, especially in cases that lead to the suspension or even removal of the accounts of human rights groups.

On the mass reporting front, we rely on the Facebook human rights team to revert decisions taken by Meta’s bot. We urge Meta to cross check systematically all reporting on human rights NGOs pages such as Viet Tan to avoid falling in trolls’ trap.

Viet Tan’s appeal is supported by at least 60 groups and individuals who signed a letter urging Facebook to work with all stakeholders to prevent the platform from being weaponized to silence dissent.

Facebook has revolutionized how we consume, create, and share information. But it has also increasingly become a tool to suppress the very freedom of expression it was meant to promote, as political actors have manipulated the platform to curtail dissent and harass opponents.

Provide an avenue for Vietnamese activists, journalists and stakeholders to appeal content takedowns and to work directly with Facebook staff when targeted by coordinated social harm campaigns.

Facebook has yet to reply to the letter, but Michel Tran Duc believes that the collective effort is important in demanding accountability from the tech company.

We’ve received no response from Meta. Meta may ignore one voice, but if a large coalition of NGOs and elected people urge Meta for accountability, they’ll answer. We’ll continue our advocacy work and raise awareness on this issue.

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site