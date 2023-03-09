Women marched in Pakistan despite resistance from authorities and religious groups

The organizers of Aurat March (Women's march) in Lahore, Karachi, and Multan, faced opposition from the district administration shortly before the planned International Women's Day rallies across Pakistan this week. Despite encountering some obstacles, they were ultimately able to come out in large numbers on March 8, albeit with certain restrictions attached to their congregation.

Journalist Veengas tweeted:

#AuratMarch in Ghotki, slogan: ‘as long as women are getting killed, we will continue fighting.’

I wonder if there is a slogan against forced conversion 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Z3bmoabnO2 — Veengas (@VeengasJ) March 8, 2023

Feminist activist Nishat Anjum tweeted that people from all genders joined the March in Islamabad:

Trans community, Hazara community, Afghan women, young girls, families, common women all here at Aurat March Islamabad. What a beautiful day#AuratMarch2023 #AuratMarchISB pic.twitter.com/Zytumwe7DR — Nishat (@nishat218) March 8, 2023

Feminist activist, actress and writer Shama Junejo tweeted:

The Aurat March is an annual event organized by a feminist group called Hum Aurtein feminist collective to raise awareness against the patriarchy and advocate for the rights of women and marginalized communities in Pakistan. The first marches occurred on Women's Day in 2018 in three major cities, where women from all walks of life took to the streets. Since then, the movement has expanded to include numerous other cities in Pakistan. Each chapter has its own unique themes, digital art, banners, slogans, and street performances to highlight their demands.

The Aurat March has encountered opposition from the administration and religious groups in previous years. This year was no exception.

Aurat March in Lahore

In Lahore, for example, the rally organizers were denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which authorizes groups to hold rallies and large public events. The district administration cited concerns of potential clashes between the Haya march (a modesty march organized by religious groups) and the Aurat March. Despite being reminded that the court had granted the organizers the right to protest in 2020, they were still denied the NOC this year.

We would like to remind the city admin that the courts have already upheld our right to hold Aurat March. In 2020, the Lahore & Islamabad high courts respectively upheld the march’s constitutional right to speech & assembly & directed the government to grant permission.

7/n — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 3, 2023

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Amnesty International South Asia have criticized the resistance shown by the administration. In response to public backlash, Mohsin Naqvi, the Interim Chief Minister of Punjab, had given assurances that the administration will not prevent the protesters from holding their march in the province.

The Lahore High Court instructed both parties to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The marchers agreed to change the venue, but the court also instructed the organizers not to invite guests from a specific sect and to refrain from uploading controversial statements on social media. Meanwhile, the political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, will also hold an election rally in Lahore on the same date, but no concerns have been raised against them by the authorities.

On the eve of the planned rally on March 8, the organizers of Aurat March Lahore publicly announced a list of 60 demands, which included an end to patriarchal violence and increased representation of women in policymaking roles. Despite the challenges they have faced, they reiterated their commitment to holding the March as planned.

With the blessings of the Lahore High Court, we can finally say: Aurat March Mubarik ho! 📍NADRA center near Shimla Pahari to outside Falettis Hotel

⏱️ 2-6 pm

Bring water, a hat, your mask and placard — and your josh! #AuratMarchLahore #AuratMarch2023#HalSirfFeminism pic.twitter.com/oh1esAMbnq — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 7, 2023

Aurat March in Multan:

The organizers of the Multan chapter of the Aurat March encountered similar challenges and did not receive a NOC from their District Administration either.

DC Multan's decision to deny permission for Aurat March at Nawan Shehar Chowk is an attack on our right to peaceful protest. But we will not be deterred. We will find another way to raise our voices for gender equality, Climate Justice and Women and Trans Rights. — Aurat March Multan- عورت مارچ ملتان (@AuratMarchMultn) March 6, 2023

But after many deliberations, they were eventually granted permission to hold the March — albeit with some restrictions.

We are excited to announce that the District Administration has given NOC for this year’s #AuratMarchMultan. We are hoping to see you all tomorrow at Nawan Shehar Chowk at 4 pm. Bring your placards and celebrate sisterhood with us. #MarchToHoga #AuratMarch2023 pic.twitter.com/XPKlWLx7Vi — Aurat March Multan- عورت مارچ ملتان (@AuratMarchMultn) March 7, 2023

Aurat march in Karachi:

A petition was submitted to the Sindh High Court seeking to ban the March in Karachi, citing slogans raised by participants that were deemed to be “against the values of Pakistani society”. However, the court rejected the petition and observed that the slogans were not objectionable and that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of movement to all citizens. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 25,000 (USD 90) on the petitioner and ordered that their national identity card (NIC) be blocked by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) if the fine is not paid. The court further deemed the petition a publicity stunt. Meanwhile, the Karachi chapter of the Aurat March will hold its protest on March 12 to accommodate working-class women, as March 8 falls on a weekday.

Aurat march in Islamabad:

The police in Pakistan's capital Islamabad baton-charged peaceful protesters at the “Aurat March” on March 8, 2023. Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court rejected a petition filed by a politician challenging the permission to hold the Aurat March rally in the city.

Politician Khushal Khan tweeted:

At the Aurat March in Islamabad in front of the Islamabad Press Club. The administration and the police are trying their best to stop the march from happening. Extremist goons have also gathered to try and intimidate the participants. Utterly shameful. pic.twitter.com/y23CcKK3bp — Khushal Khan (@Khushal_Khattak) March 8, 2023

Climate activist Hania mentioned:

Aurat March Islamabad today. Chaotic, heartbreaking, and disheartening. To ask for education, freedom from violence, for basic human rights triggers society so badly. Dartay Hain Bandooqoon Walay Aik Nihatti Larki Say pic.twitter.com/rBQ2qvyREL — Hania (@Hania28003) March 8, 2023

Filmmaker and writer Javaria Waseem protested:

Disgusted by the behaviour displayed by media persons and the police forces at #AuratMarch in #Islamabad right now.

Not only are they becoming a hindrance in our freedom of expression but they've also resorted to physical assault, hitting the transgender community and organizers. — Javaria (@JavariaWaseem) March 8, 2023

In an opinion piece for The Dawn, former journalist and academic Maria Amir emphasized that the organically expanded Aurat March will ultimately prevail. Pakistani women, who have long endured abuse and neglect from the patriarchal system, are channelling their anger and protests into art and standing up to men who try to intimidate them.