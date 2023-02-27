See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Silent no more: Criticism of the state's inadequate earthquake response reaches football stadiums in Turkey

Fans also called for the ruling AKP government to resign
A small portrait of Arzu Geybullayeva
Written byArzu Geybullayeva
Posted 27 February 2023 12:28 GMT

Screenshot from Besiktas football club's official YouTube channel video of the stadium.

It was an unforgettable moment as fans of one of Turkey's main football teams, Besiktas, started throwing thousands of plush bear toys onto the Vodafone arena — Besiktas's home turf — at exactly the 4:17-minute mark, the time when Turkey's southeastern provinces were hit by the devastating earthquake on February 6. The club organized the protest to commemorate all the children who died in the earthquake, with plans to donate the toys to displaced families who survived the disaster. Seconds prior, license plate numbers for each of the affected provinces were shown on the scoreboard of the game played on February 26.

Fans in the stadium also chanted slogans calling for the government to resign. This was not the first football game, where anger over the delayed and inadequate state response to the earthquake-hit provinces reached the football field. On February 25, during the Fenerbahce game, fans too came up with a catchy chant calling for the government to resign: “Yalan yalan yalan, dolan dolan dolan, 20 sene oldu istifa ulan!” translating to, “Pack of lies, its been 20 years, resign buddy!”

Fans of Fenerbahce in Kadikoy: Pack of lies, its been 20 years, resign buddy!

Players of the Fenerbahce team wore uniforms with the names of provinces hit by the earthquake:

The jerseys worn by our players, featured the names of the provinces affected by the earthquake disaster that deeply saddened our country.

The club also expressed solidarity on Twitter. In a series of tweets, the club featured license plate numbers for each of the affected provinces with the text, “don't be cold, Fenerbahce is with you,” at the minute mark of the game corresponding with the provincial license plate numbers.

Journalist Can Dundar believes the calls made during the Fenerbahce game were the first collective public calls for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government to resign.

State response was swift. The leader of the nationalist party, Devlet Bahceli, demanded fans be banned from attending football games:

Presidents of all football clubs must take urgent and necessary measures to either ensure that games are played without fans or take necessary precautions. The Nationalist Movement Party is following the matter closely.

Bahceli also commented on the chants calling for the state to resign during the game. In another tweet, the leader said these calls were “irresponsible” and “insensible.” But the leader also made a spectacle out of himself by officially announcing his decision to resign from the club. Several politicians commented on Bahceli's resignation on Twitter, critiquing the decision and saying he misunderstood:

44.374 deaths! 100,000 injured! 173,000 destroyed or heavily damaged buildings! We said there are no tents! No state! Not one single resignation! Only one person understood us, but he too misunderstood.

Leader of Future Party Ahmet Davutoglu tweeted:

The tribunes called for the state to resign. Bahceli misunderstood again, he quit the Besiktas.

The leader of another party, Muharrem Ince, tweeted, “Bahceli instead of quitting Besiktas, quit the [ruling] AKP.”

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Arzu Geybullayeva
Written byArzu Geybullayeva

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Middle East & North Africa Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site