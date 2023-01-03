See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Global Voices seeks a policy advocacy coordinator

Posted 3 January 2023 20:08 GMT

Global Voices seeks a policy advocacy coordinator, to provide operations support and management for a project to build and advocate for policies that support trustworthy online communities and healthy information ecosystems. The project will be supporting the Trustworthy Information Online Action Coalition, with partners including Witness, Salesforce, Global Voices, Wikimedia, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

The position is approximately half-time, for an initial period of six months.

The policy advocacy coordinator will support a policy advocacy project to advance ideas on the following topics:

  • Empowering communities to have access to healthy information ecosystems
  • Developing clear recommendations for policymakers, with the health of information ecosystems at their core
  • Mapping and leveraging existing diplomatic and policy cooperation groups to collect feedback, consolidate proposals, and identify policy vacuums
  • Actively engaging industry partners under the understanding that sustainable solutions can only be found with cross-sector support
  • Serving as a check on existing commitments to protect and promote information integrity from countries and private actors

The project coordinator will report to the Executive Director of Global Voices, and work in close cooperation with project partners.

The project coordinator should have the following skills and expertise:

  • Extensive experience coordinating operations and projects, including document tracking and management, building evidence bases such as annotated bibliographies, producing policy papers on digital and human rights, managing agendas, calendars and meetings, and coordinating public events
  • Project design and management
  • Advocacy and outreach talents, including both media and social media outreach
  • Working in international contexts, across, languages, cultures, and working styles
  • Fully professional English, with a strong preference for editing and writing skills

Skills and attributes that are helpful but not required:

  • Coding, design, online project creation
  • Experience in internet, technology, and rights policy and advocacy

The position will run from January – July 2023. The project may include travel.

To apply: Email the following items to jobs AT globalvoices DOT org, with the subject line Global Voices Policy Advocacy Coordinator: [your name]:

  • A cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position
  • Your CV

Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on January 16, 2023.

