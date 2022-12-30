France's institutional fear of multilingualism: An interview with language activist Michel Feltin-Palas

France, with over 20 regional languages, has always been a multilingual country, but its central government remains reluctant to recognize and fully embrace such diversity. In an interview with Global Voices, language expert and activist Michel Feltin-Palas explains the reasons behind this hesitancy.

Feltin-Palas is a journalist at the French weekly L’Express, where he publishes a newsletter dedicated to France's linguistic diversity. He is also the author of several books dedicated to the topic, including his latest, “Sauvons les langues régionales” (“Let's save regional languages”), published in 2022, in which he analyzes the historical and political reasons put forward by the French government for limiting the recognition of what are officially called “langues régionales” (“regional languages”). The book makes reference to 20 languages that have been historically spoken in what is today metropolitan France.

Feltin-Palas unpacked the origins of this fear of language diversity on the part of France's state institutions, particularly in the field of legislation and education:

La France est un pays qui pourrait ne pas exister. A priori, il n’y avait aucune raison pour qu’un Alsacien se retrouve un jour dans le même État qu’un Basque, un Corse et un Auvergnat. Le pouvoir central a donc toujours craint que ces cultures diverses ne débouchent sur des revendications séparatistes. En conséquence, il a cherché à imposer une langue unique, le français. Quant aux cultures locales, elles sont réduites à de simples folklores et bannies de l’école. « Uniformiser constitue un excellent moyen pour mieux diriger un pays aussi vaste et divers que la France », souligne l’historien Olivier Grenouilleau (Nos petites patries, Gallimard). Pendant longtemps, la diffusion de la langue française dans des territoires où elle n’était pas parlée a été perçue comme une manière d’apporter la « civilisation ». De ce point de vue, en effet, un parallèle peut être en effet établi avec la colonisation. Jules Ferry déclarait ainsi le 28 juillet 1885 devant les députés : « Il faut dire ouvertement qu'en effet les races supérieures ont un droit vis à vis des races inférieures […] parce qu'il y a un devoir pour elles. Elles ont un devoir de civiliser les races inférieures ». ll n’est pas abusif de considérer que la même vision a eu cours pour l’Hexagone, où Paris, incarnation de la « civilisation », s’est fixé pour « devoir » d’arracher le bas-peuple à la médiocrité de ses « patois » à travers l’école publique.

France is a country that could not have existed. There is indeed no reason a person from Alsace should one day have ended up living in the same state as someone from the Basque country, Corsica or Auvergne. France's central power has always been concerned that all those diverse cultures could eventually promote separatism. As a result, a single language was imposed: French. As for local cultures, they are reduced to simple folklore and banned from schools. As French historian Olivier Grenouilleau writes in his book “Nos petites patries” [“Our little homelands”]: “Uniformity is an excellent means to lead a country as vast and diverse as France.” For a long time, bringing French to areas where it was not spoken was perceived as a way of bringing “civilization.” From this perspective, one can indeed draw a parallel with colonisation. Jules Ferry [France's Prime Minister and later Minister of Education] thus stated on July 25, 1885, at the French parliament that “one must openly say that superior races have a right in regard to inferior races […] because they have a duty. A duty to civilize inferior races.” It is thus not unreasonable to consider that the same vision prevailed in France, where Paris, the incarnation of “civilization”, has set itself the “duty” of elevating the lower classes from the mediocrity of their “patois” through public schooling.

Many of these 20 languages have a rich literary tradition, both oral and written—yet that heritage remains largely absent from the educational and even the cultural landscape. Feltin-Palas explained that:

L’explication est la même. L’Etat français, à travers l’école, a tenté d’imposer une vision simple : il y aurait en France une seule culture, la culture française, les autres n’étant que de simples folklores sans intérêt. Apprendre aux élèves qu’il existe d’autres littératures n’est pas compatible avec cette vision. Un éditeur scolaire a ainsi osé écrire dans un livre scolaire que Bernat de Ventadour, l’un des

plus grands troubadours, écrivait en… « français du Sud » ! Et pourtant… Frédéric Mistral a reçu le prix Nobel de littérature pour une œuvre en provençal. Mais il n’est pas enseigné.

The explanation is the same one as above. The French state tried, through the education system, to impose a simple vision: that France has one culture, the French one, while the others are simply manifestations of folklore and therefore of no interest. To teach children that there are other literatures is not compatible with such a vision. A publisher of school textbooks dared to write that Bernat de Ventadour, one of the greatest troubadours [poets writing in Occitan] , wrote in…”southern French”! And yet. . . Frédéric Mistral was awarded the Nobel for literature [in 1904] for his work in Provençal [one of the variants of the Occitan language]. But he is not taught in schools.

Many of the “regional languages” contain different dialects, and in some cases, different orthography, as is the case in Occitan. Feltin-Palas gave his views on this often heated debate:

La réponse est complexe. Il existe des points communs entre le provençal, le gascon, l’auvergnat, le languedocien, le limousin, le vivaro-alpin. Il existe aussi entre eux des différences. Dès lors, certains préfèrent insister sur ce qui les rassemble, d’autre sur ce qui les sépare.

Concernant la graphie, il en existe deux grandes familles. La première, dite graphie « classique », se réfère à une période glorieuse de la langue occitane, celle des troubadours, et s’inspire de leurs habitudes d’écriture. Elle a l’avantage du prestige, elle a le défaut de la complexité car, depuis, la prononciation a beaucoup changé. Les locuteurs qui ne la connaissent pas ont donc du mal à retrouver leur langue en la lisant. Les non-locuteurs la prononcent très mal. La seconde, dite « mistralienne » ou « fébusienne », a été définie plus récemment. Elle a l’avantage d’être plus facile à maîtriser par un lecteur francophone. Elle a l’inconvénient d’être plus proche du français.

Pour ma part, je préfère ne pas entrer dans ces deux querelles, aussi légitimes soient-elles. De mon point de vue, tous ceux qui défendent ces langues appartiennent au même camp, quel que soit le nom qu’ils leur donnent, et doivent rester unis face à ceux qui veulent les voir disparaître.

The answer is complex. There are common features linking Provençal, Gascon, Auvergnat, Languedocien, Limousin, Vivaro-alpin [the names given by speakers to the six main variants of Occitan]. There are also differences. In this context, some prefer to focus on what unites them, while others focus on what separates them. As for the spelling, there are two main groups. The first is called the “classical spelling” and refers to the golden age of the Occitan language used by the troubadours. It is based on the spelling of that time and is prestigious but complex, as the pronunciation has evolved since the Middle Ages. Current speakers who do not know this therefore have difficulty recognizing their own language, and non-speakers mispronounce it. The second is called the “Mistral-spelling” and was established more recently. Its main advantage is that it is easier for French speakers to pronounce; its disadvantage is that it is closer to French. Personally, I prefer not to take sides in those debates, while recognizing they are quite legitimate. My view is that people who defend those languages are one on the same side, regardless of the terms they use, and they must remain united against those whose aim is to make them disappear.

Given the importance of naming, what do you think are the most respectful and appropriate terms to apply to what the French state calls “regional languages”?

Si je suivais mes convictions, je parlerais de langues « historiques », « autochtones », « minoritaires » ou « minorisées ». Mais tous les spécialistes d’Internet que j’ai interrogés sont formels : dans les moteurs de recherche, ces termes ne sont quasiment pas usités. Dès lors, je ne toucherais par mes articles que les personnes déjà convaincues, pour lesquelles j’ai évidemment le plus grand respect, mais tel n’est pas mon but. Ce que je tente de faire, à ma modeste mesure, c’est de sensibiliser un public plus large. Dès lors, j’ai dû faire un choix. Rester sur ces appellations, plus justes linguistiquement, et être peu lu. Ou utiliser « langues régionales » et diffuser plus largement ces idées. A partir du moment où je cherche l’efficacité, j’ai opté pour la seconde option. Je ne prétends pas avoir raison, mais tel est l’état de mes réflexions.

Based on my personal convictions, I would talk about “historical”, “Indigenous”, “minority” or “reduced usage” languages. But the internet experts I've spoken to on the subject are clear: On search engines, no one uses such terms. Thus, when I use them in articles, I would capture the attention only of people who are familiar with those terms. I have great respect for those people, but my goal is to sensitize mainstream audiences as much as I can. So I had to make a choice: it would be more linguistically appropriate to retain the terms I mentioned above, but then fewer people would read me. Or I could use the term “regional languages” and spread my ideas more widely. Given that I am interested in impact, I decided to go with the second option. I do not claim to be right, but this is where I am in my current thinking.

How do you explain the success of Euskara, or the Basque language, in comparison to other regional languages of France?

Le basque constitue une exception. Il s’agit en effet de la seule langue régionale de métropole à gagner des locuteurs, et ce grâce au développement massif de l'enseignement en langue basque, qui permet de “produire” des locuteurs suffisamment nombreux pour remplacer les plus anciens. Ce succès s’explique lui-même par la mobilisation de la société civile basque. Le développement d'une langue dépend en effet de trois facteurs principaux : la densité de locuteurs dont on dispose autour de soi ; le sentiment de compétence linguistique et la motivation de chacun. Ce dernier élément, décisif, comprend lui-même deux dimensions. Un aspect utilitaire : une personne sera plus encline à apprendre une langue si celle-ci permet la réussite dans les études et l'obtention d'un emploi (ce pour quoi de nombreux Français cherchent à maîtriser l'anglais). Et un aspect identitaire, lié au sentiment d'appartenance, à l'amour de son territoire, à l'attachement que l'on porte à sa culture. Côté espagnol ces deux dimensions se cumulent. Côté français, c'est surtout l'aspect identitaire qui joue, même si l'aspect utilitaire est en progression.

The Basque language is an exception: It is indeed the only regional language within continental France where the number of speakers has increased. This is thanks to large-scale education in Basque which has resulted in “producing” enough speakers to replace the older ones. This success is due to the mobilization of the Basque civil society. The development of a language relies on three key factors: the density of speakers, the sense of linguistic competence, and the motivation of each speaker. This last element is key, and twofold. There is a practical aspect: A person is more inclined to learn a language if it allows them to graduate and find a job (which is why many people in France learn English). And an identity factor: This is linked to a sense of being rooted, of belonging to a territory, of being attached to one's culture. On the Spanish side [of the Basque-speaking region], those elements are combined. On the French side, the identity factor dominates, but the practical one is becoming more important.

Do you think “immersive education”, where children are taught all subjects in their regional language for the first few years, is finally being recognized by the state as the only way to effectively promote those languages?

La réponse est complexe. D’un point de vue pédagogique, on sait qu’il s’agit de la meilleure méthode pour « produire » de bons locuteurs dans une société désormais francophone. On sait aussi que les élèves qui suivent ce cursus ne sont aucunement handicapés en français, au contraire : un rapport officiel du ministère de l’Education nationale à propos du réseau Diwan (les écoles immersives en breton) reconnaît que ses élèves obtiennent de meilleurs résultats en français que le reste du système scolaire ! L’enseignement immersif constitue donc le moyen idéal de combiner réussite scolaire et respect de la diversité culturelle. Hélas, il faut aussi compter avec l’idéologie… A Paris, de puissantes institutions– le ministère de l’Education nationale, le Conseil constitutionnel, le Conseil d’Etat – continuent de considérer que les langues dites régionales menacent l’unité de la nation et l’apprentissage du français. Espérons que les faits finissent par apaiser les esprits…