See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Woman dubbed ‘Messi's grandma’ goes viral in Argentina following World Cup win

How María Cristina became Argentina's lucky charm
A small portrait of Melissa Vida
Written byMelissa Vida
A small portrait of Romina Navarro
Written byRomina Navarro
Posted 21 December 2022 10:39 GMT

Illustration by Global Voices based on screenshot of María Cristina/Youtube

A 76-year-old Argentinian woman has gained “45 million grandchildren” and is also dubbed “Messi's grandma” following Argentina's rise to the top in the World Cup in Qatar. Football fan María Cristina, who prefers not to share her last name, became viral for her support for Argentina's national football team.

People began singing “Abuela, lalalalala” (‘Grandma, lalalalala’) to her on the streets, and the tune has become a hit throughout the country. T-shirts, mugs and other merchandising items with the slogan have already been created.

@octaruggero CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO CÁRAJO! #qatar2022 #seleccionargentina #abuelalala #mundial #worldcup ♬ sonido original – octaruggero

WORLD CHAMPIONS, DAMMIT!

Whenever Argentina would win a game, she would leave her home in the neighborhood of Liniers, Buenos Aires, to celebrate on the street. It started when Argentina won against Poland on November 31. Even though she hadn't watched the game, when Argentina won, joyful people in the streets inspired her to go party with them. Then the anthem, going on the tunes of “Go West” by Pet Shop Boys, was born.

Since then, every time Argentina's selection won a game, more and more people throughout the country would sing the song, especially to elderly women who would go celebrate the wins in their neighborhoods. Argentines started singing to them as a ritual for luck in the tournament.

On December 13, after Argentina won the match against Croatia, neighbors in Rosario, Lionel Messi's hometown in Santa Fe province, started singing to another elderly woman who for some reason people assumed was Messi's actual grandmother, though she was not — both Messi's grandmothers have passed.

That “grandma” did not go out but she cheered from her window. Fans were singing “She's Messi's grandma“:

The following video shows another “abuela,” this time in the city of San Juan, in the Cuyo region.

In San Juan we also have an #Abuelalalalala

María Cristina's niece opened a Twitter account for her a few days ago, which already has nearly 30 thousand followers. She uses it to highlight other grandpas and grandmas as well.

“Thank you for such nice messages, life did not give me the opportunity to have grandchildren. I received a loving message this morning that said that I am the grandmother of many Argentines. I am very touched,” she wrote. She also wishes that all the grandparents in Argentina could have as much love as the one she is receiving. She tweeted that she wants other grandpas and grandmas to be part of the spotlight, and asked them to send over their photos.

For Argentinian feminist writer Luciana Peker, it's “about recognition, integration, and a homage to older women who are once again valuable and bold.”

“Grandma is revered, because we do not need queens, and they douse her with foam because soccer is our carnival,” she continues.

To her, the lucky charm, the star of this World Cup…
We are the champions, Abuelalalalalaa!!!

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Melissa Vida
Written byMelissa Vida
A small portrait of Romina Navarro
Written byRomina Navarro

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Latin America Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site