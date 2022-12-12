See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Australian PM Anthony Albanese adds to growing political pressure to #FreeJulianAssange

Grassroots protests have generated some high-profile support for the Wikileaks founder
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie
Posted 12 December 2022 9:21 GMT

Translations

Read this post in English
Assange - The threat of extradition

Julian Assange: The threat of extradition and politics behind it. Screenshot from The Listening Post YouTube video

The campaign to free Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and block extradition orders from the United States is heating up on a number of fronts. At the judicial level, appeals are expected to start early in 2023 in Britain’s High Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Assange launched WikiLeaks in 2006 as a platform to share news leaks and classified media from anonymous sources.

Assange drew the ire of the US government in 2010 when he published thousands of sensitive documents that he received from whistleblower and former US Army Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning. The documents contained information about The Baghdad Airstrikes, the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and confidential cables between US officials and embassies around the world.

Most recently, WikiLeaks published emails showing the US Democratic National Committee favored then-candidate Hilary Clinton over her competitor Bernie Sanders, just weeks ahead of the 2016 election. And then, in 2017, WikiLeaks published more documents detailing the CIA's electronic surveillance and cyber warfare tactics.

The leaks have not made him popular with US officials. In 2010, the US government began investigating WikiLeaks and issued extradition orders for the founder. With each subsequent leak, officials became more determined to detain the Wikileaks founder.

In June 2012, he was granted asylum in Ecuador as a political prisoner, however, this was withdrawn in April 2019. Since then, he has been detained in Belmarsh prison in London, awaiting court rulings over his extradition.

Hopes have been raised for a political solution following remarks by Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, in November 2022. This followed a question from independent MP Monique Ryan during parliamentary question time:

Albanese revealed that he has intervened with the US government seeking “for this matter to be brought to a conclusion.”

The PM pointedly compared the US government's relentless pursual of Assange to their treatment of his one-time collaborator, Chelsea Manning. Manning served seven years in prison until her sentence was commuted by then-Presdient Barack Obama. The comparison was noted and discussed on social media. Former Labor foreign minister Bob Carr’s tweet drew positive responses:

Assange supporter and member of Mastodon's Universedon community Orange posted the PM’s remarks in parliament calling for a conclusion:

Many people on social media welcomed the publication of an open letter of support by five mainstream newspapers. The Guardian, the New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El País had published excerpts from the Cablegate documents twelve years ago. However, some deplored the time it has taken for the media to speak up:

Others on Mastodon joined this criticism of the media for their silence until now. Roberto Risoli linked to an Italian translation of the letter:

There has been praise online for Brazil’s President-elect Lula da Silva who joined other Latin-American leaders, such as those of Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico, in calling for an end to Assange’s prosecution. Anonymous Assange campaigner, Ghosty, thanked journalist Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of Wikileaks, who met with Lula:

There are numerous Facebook groups in support of Julian Assange, with membership numbers varying from tens of thousands to just a handful. The Free Julian Assange group has over 33,600 and has regular updates on local protest events around the world.

Meanwhile, a change.org petition, which has attracted nearly three-quarters of a million signatures, has updated its webpage to include PM Albanese’s comments.

Over on the “bird site,” as many Mastodon users refer to Twitter, its new head honcho, Elon Musk, launched a poll of his own on the issue:

Musk's tweet reflects a growing sense of urgency about the campaign:

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Australia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site