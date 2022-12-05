Global Voices is on Mastodon (and back on Tumblr)!

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

A small portrait of Jer Clarke
Written byJer Clarke
Posted 5 December 2022 15:23 GMT

Hey you. I'm Jer, the Tech Lead for Global Voices. In light of recent events, we've been working to make sure you can find our international stories wherever you are!

GV is on Mastodon!

https://mstdn.social/@globalvoices

Global Voices Mastodon Homepage

Please follow and share our stories! It's nothing elaborate, but all our RSS posts should be there and ready for interaction. If anyone wants to set up a similar RSS->Mastodon hookup with IFTTT, it's a bit complicated but these instructions from hyperborea.org work if you follow them carefully.

GV is back on Tumblr!

https://www.tumblr.com/globalvoices

Global Voices Tumblr homepage

We had a vibrant Tumblr back in the day (over 30k followers!), but had stopped updating it. Well, no more! I figured out a setup that posts all our RSS stories onto Tumblr, so please follow, like and reshare our work if you're on Tumblr!

In the case of Tumblr I couldn't find a good guide for importing RSS, so I made one! You can see my analysis of the different options and tips for making it work with in my video guide about importing RSS into Tumblr with dlvr.it.

Thanks for following!

We work hard to deliver you the most diverse, important, and sincere stories from around the world, thanks for taking the time to find and engage with our work 💚

