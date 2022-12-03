Twitter account “No Context Russia” is sad yet hilarious

There is an account on Twitter that posts photos and pictures from various regions of Russia. They are ironic about sad aspects of life in Russia today.
The account has 248,000 readers, and its authors describe the it as “Russian reality. No context”. Global voices chose several photos from the latest feed of the account.
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 28, 2022
The sign written on the snowy window of the car says “I am tired”
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 25, 2022
The sign above the door says: ‘Exit’ The paper sign on the door says ‘No exit’
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 23, 2022
The sign on the wall says “And how do you like this life?? Eh??”
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 20, 2022
The trucks look like Coca Cola Christmas trucks but the signs say “Red and White”, which is a brand of popular shops where one can buy alcohol in Russia. The irony is twofold here: Cola Cola is no longer available in the country, and rates of alcoholic consumption are relatively high although decreasing in the last ten years.
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 17, 2022
The sign says “accept payments in bitcoins for repairing balconies”
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 17, 2022
Problems with accessibility are still widespread in Russia, and the solutions are often questionable..
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 10, 2022
The café’s name is “Café Eagle”
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 8, 2022
The wall sign says: Video surveillance in progress
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 8, 2022
Somewhere in a snowy village, a lamp on the windowsill which uses kerosine to provide light, some of which are still present in villages recently.
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 5, 2022
The sign on the alcohol-carrying man’s shirt says “Ambulance”
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) November 5, 2022
The name of the book is “Managerial Decisions”
— No Context Russia (@Russia_NC) October 23, 2022
The last picture presents a typical look of the stairway in a multi storey housing block where most Russians live in cities. It shows a light switcher, and the sign says “Missile launch to the US”. Considering the Russian government's threats of nuclear war during the last several months of the invasion of Ukraine, this is indeed black irony.