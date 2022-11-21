See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Shallow grave: Putin’s dictatorship is slowly killing Russia's main opposition leader Navalny

Russian opposition leader and political prisoner Alexey Navalny is a shadow of himself
A small portrait of Daria Dergacheva
Written byDaria Dergacheva
Posted 21 November 2022 14:36 GMT

Screenshots of tweets from the account of Alexey Navalny @navalny and his team @teamnavalny

Putin’s main critic and the person who led most of the largest protests of the decade in Russia, Alexey Navalny, survived an assassination attempt in October 2020 while in Russia .  He returned to his countryafter this, in spite of warnings that he would be thrown to prison.  He is now serving two prison terms of one and a half, and nine years, while other criminal cases (nine in total) are being imposed on him.  The russian government is also harshening his conditions in jail on a weekly basis.  On November 17, his representative Kira Yarmysh wrote:

Alexey @navalny was transferred to a cell-type room. It's like a punishment cell, only not for 15 days, but forever.

Further on, Alexey’s own account on Twitter which his colleagues are posting to from the words he sends through his lawyers, explained:

Iliya Matveev, a Russian political scientist, posted a picture of the same prison cell Navalny is kept in from now on:

The bed where a prisoner sleeps, is a folding one that fits into one of the walls. “They fold it when it’s daytime so that a prisoner cannot lie on it outside of night hours,” he explained.

Read more: ‘Call them by their names': Stories of Russian anti-war political prisoners

Since he was put in jail, Navalny has been subjected to a number of harshened conditions. He has been put to a punishment cell seven times, each time for 15 days. At the beginning of his sentence, Navalny looked like this:

Do you have a favorite moment of the day? For example, having a morning coffee.  Or when you arrive at work at 9, answer your emails, and at 11:30 finally (with a sense of accomplishment!) open up social media to spend the rest of the day on?

Now, he looks like this.

An appeal against three more launched criminal cases against Alexey Navalny  is going in Moscow city court.  Journalists who have cameras are not allowed even to get to the courtroom door.

Navalny's case is, of course, not the only one: there are hundreds of political prisoners in Russia and Belarus.  However, his sentence is one of the harshest ones, and new criminal cases are being opened by the authorities against him, it seems, on a monthly basis.

RuNet Echo

This post is part of RuNet Echo, a Global Voices project to interpret the Russian language internet. All Posts · Read more »

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Daria Dergacheva
Written byDaria Dergacheva

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Russia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site