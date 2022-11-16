See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

LIVE on November 24: Disinformation and censorship in Russia

The session will be live streamed on YouTube
Written byAdvox
Posted 16 November 2022 5:44 GMT

The effects of Russia’s long-standing deployment of disinformation both domestically and in other countries has been thrown into stark relief since the invasion of Ukraine in February of this year.

Join us on YouTube live on November 24 at 3pm GMT for a discussion exploring the convergence of Russia’s rapidly strengthening censorship infrastructure, which it uses to persecute its own citizens, and its use of disinformation both internally and externally. The discussion draws on research conducted by Global Voices Advox’s Unfreedom Monitor, a research project tracking instances of digital authoritarianism around the world and the media discourse surrounding them. The session is free and open to the public. Register below to receive a reminder about the event:

The event will be moderated by Filip Noubel, Global Voices’ managing editor, and will feature the following panelists:

We look forward to having you join us on Thursday, November 24 at 3pm GMT (click here to convert to your local time zone).

The Unfreedom Monitor

Authoritarian regimes have long had a complicated relationship with media and communications technologies. The Unfreedom Monitor is a Global Voices Advox research initiative examining the growing phenomenon of networked or digital authoritarianism.

Download a PDF of the briefing document.

Access the public database.

