A visual journey through Uzbek society: Ten iconic moments by photographer Umida Akhmedova

Umida Akhmedova is one of the very few conceptual women photographers living and working in Central Asia. Global Voices (GV) asked her to select and comment ten photos that best embody how she explores her home country of Uzbekistan.

Akhmedova grew up in Parkent, a city not far from the capital Tashkent. During the Soviet period, she worked as an assistant camerawoman for documentary movies, as well as a photographer, and eventually moved to Moscow to graduate from the prestigious Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography, or VGIK (Всесоюзный Государственный Институт Кинематографии) as a camerawoman. She went on to shoot over ten movies, but after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, decided to dedicate her career solely to photography.

In 2010, she released a photo book «Женщины и мужчины от рассвета до заката» (“Women and Men from Dawn to Dusk) and produced documentary movies «Бремя девственности» (The Burden of Virginity”) , «Мужчины и женщины: в обрядах и ритуалах» (“Men and Women: In Rites and Rituals”) – for which she was accused of “insult and slander against Uzbek people and tradition“, allegedly because she had misrepresented Uzbekistan – at least in the view of Uzbek officials, who based their claims on paragraphs 139 and 140 that refer to cases of insult and slander in the local legislation. In 2016, she was awarded the Václav Havel Prize in Oslo for Creative Dissent, along with an Iranian and Russian artist.

GV asked her to select and comment ten photos she considers as emblematic of her work:

Эта женщина — кузина моих родителей — Адол буви. Когда была маленькой, часто приходила к ней и запомнила, как она выходит из темной комнаты с гранатами на руке. Так и ассоциировалась в моей памяти темная комната, красный цвет. Потом часто приходила в ее летний домик и фотографировала ее. У нее не было детей, и о ней заботились потомки давно умершего мужа. «Зачем ты меня снимаешь? Кому нужны мои фотографии» — говорила она. «Мне» — отвечала я ей. Она была женщина гордая и с характером. В 1985 году эта фотография под названием «Одиночество» была удостоена серебряной медали в Москве на ВДНХ (Выставка достижений народного хозяйства) на Всесоюзной фотографической выставке.

This woman, called Adol buvi is the cousin of my parents — Adol buvi. When I was little, I often visited her and remembered her coming out of a dark room with pomegranates in her hand. So in my memory I associated a dark room with the color red. Then I often visited her in her summer house and photographed her. She had no children and was cared for by the descendants of her long-deceased husband. “Why are you taking pictures of me? Who needs pictures of me?,” she said. “Me,” I answered her. She was a woman of pride and character. In 1985, this photograph called “Loneliness” was awarded a silver medal in Moscow at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy (VDNKh) at a national-level photo exhibition.

Фотографировать училась в культпросветучилище в городе Владимир (это училище готовило работников для Дворцов культур). Но я вернулась на Родину и готовилась поступать на кинооператорский факультет ВГИКА (Всесоюзный Государственный Институт Кинематографии). Нужно было готовиться к творческому конкурсу, готовить портфолио. Снимать любила в основном в своем Паркенте. Ходила по улицам и снимала людей. Впоследствии она была в моем портфолио, и я прошла конкурс.

I studied photography at a cultural and educational school in the city of Vladimir, an institution in Russia trained workers for the Soviet Palaces of Culture. Eventually I returned to my homeland [of Soviet Uzbekistan] and prepared to enter the cinematography department of VGIK in Moscow. They required a portfolio to enter the competition. I liked to shoot mainly in my home city of Parkent where I would walk the streets and take pictures of people. The photo made it to my portfolio and I got selected.

Я работала на киностудии ассистентом кинооператора. Училась на первом курсе ВГИКа , где первые три курса нужно было выполнять фотографические работы. Фильм, который снимали тогда был о обществе слепых. В Самарканде был эпизод о школе-интернате для слабовидящих детей. Школа находилась на окраине. Забрела в старинное кладбище . Вижу женщины идут в белых платках, означает, что у них траур. Слабовидящие дети очень хорошо ко мне относились, некоторые из них шли за мной. —Как вы нашли меня? — спросила у них. —По шагам. Вы ходите почти беззвучно, но мы очень хорошо слышим. Потом, много лет спустя , когда сама уже снимала свой авторский фильм «Жить и умереть в Самарканде», узнала, что это Абди-Дарун (Абду-Дарун) — комплекс сооружений мемориального, культового и духовно-просветительского назначения на Старом кладбище Самарканда. Потом не раз возвращалась сюда, но увы, уже нет того места, который однажды так полюбила . Уже не тихое место со старинной мечетью и с хаузом тем (водоем, где в старину люди пользовалось водой оттуда). Сейчас там пафосное место с бетонными сооружениями.

I was working at a film studio as an assistant camerawoman, and in my first year at VGIK, where the first three courses had to do photographic work. At the studio, a film that was being shot about the Society of the Blind. There was in Samarkand a boarding school for visually impaired children, located on the outskirts. I wandered into an old cemetery to get there and saw women walking in white headscarves, a sign of mourning. The visually impaired children treated me very well, some of them followed me. “How did you find me? I asked them,” By your steps, you walk almost silently, but we hear very well. Then, many years later, when I was already filming my own movie “To Live and Die in Samarkand”, I found out that this place was Abdi-Darun (also called Abdu-Darun) — a series of buildings of different purposes purposes at the Old Cemetery of Samarkand . Then I returned here more than once, but alas, the place I once fell in love with so much is no longer around. It is no longer a quiet place with an old mosque and a hauz (a reservoir where in the old days people collected water). Now it is a pretentious place with concrete structures.

Лето. Жара 1983 года. Нас с сестрой пригласил к себе писатель уйгурского происхождения в место Куктерак под Ташкентом. Я как обычно бегала с фотоаппаратом по кишлаку. Старик выглядел как Хизр бува из легенд — добрый покровитель в белом. Так представляла этот персонаж из рассказов моей мамы. «Ташкент благословил сам Хизр бува, поэтому здесь не будет войн и голодa» — часто повторяла мама. Писатель потом сказал , что дедушка , которому было 94 года, собрал детей внуков и тихо ушел. «Очень хороший был человек, наверное, не зря он мне показался в образе Хизр бува» — подумала я тогда.

Heat in the summer of 1983. My sister and I were invited by a writer of Uyghur origin to a place called Kukterak near Tashkent. As usual, I ran around the village with a camera. The old man looked like the kind patron Khizr Buwa from the legends, all in white. This is how I imagined this character from my mother's stories in which she would say: “Tashkent was blessed by Khizr Buva himself, so there will be no wars and famine”. The writer we were visiting later told us that this old man, who was 94 years old, gathered his children and grandchildren and quietly left. “He must have been a very good man, no wonder I had associated him with Khizr Buva,” I thought then.

Однажды, в 2004 году открыла для себя удивительный край — дорогу к обсерватории Майданак . От города Шахрисабз Кашкадарьинской области верх к горам . Было 9 Мая, во времена Ислама Каримова этот день уже не праздновался как День Победы, а как день Памяти и Почестей. Люди приходили на кладбище поминать умерших. Старик кишлака читал молитву. Спустя двенадцать лет, когда мне вручали Премию имени Вацлава Гавела в Осло, во время моей речи за спиной на экране показывались фотографии из моего фотоальбома. Была прямая, и мой сын сделал скриншот меня именно с этой фотографией. Будто благословляя меня.

One day, in 2004, I discovered an amazing region — the road to the Maydanak observatory, that goes from the city of Shakhrisabz, in the Kashkadarya region (at the very south of Uzbekistan), up to the mountains. It was May 9 , and during the time of Islam Karimov [previous Uzbek president], this day was no longer celebrated as Victory Day [marking the end of WWII, but as the Day of Memory and Honor. People came to the cemetery to commemorate the dead. The old man of the village read a prayer. Twelve years later, when I was presented with the Václav Havel Prize in Oslo, during my speech, photos from my photo album were shown on the screen behind me. The ceremony was was a live broadcast and my son took a screenshot of me with this photo. As if the men were giving me their blessing.

Девяностые годы — годы испытаний. После развала СССР, мы — молодые специалисты — остались у «разбитого корыта». Все обесценивалось на глазах. Мои коллеги-кинооператоры не все оправились. Но фотография — моя сестра, вечная моя спасательница — и здесь вернулась ко мне. В конце девяностых я снова взяла в руки родной «Зенит» и начала снимать. Вначале детей своих на утренниках, потом втянулась. Уже не было в магазинах доступной фотопленки и черно-белая фотография уходила. В Ташкенте не было инфраструктуры для профессионалов. Появились цветные пленки уже импортные, мини лабы и все было уже доступно. Стала снимать для местных журналов. Однажды, это было в 2001 году, меня попросили сделать серию фотографий к десятилетию налоговой инспекции Республики Узбекистан. После семилетней паузы я впервые летела в командировку, никогда не забуду как вся семья провожала меня на самолет Ташкент-Фергана. В последний день в Намангане налоговики провожали меня домой, мы обедали в кафе. Вдруг издалека увидела тандыры. Какое было удивление людей, когда я резко сорвалась и побежала туда. Любопытные дети крутились возле меня и мешали снимать . Тогда я им сказала: «А ну идите вовнутрь!» Так и появилась эта моя знаменитая фотография, которая использовалась во многих местах. Дизайнеру книги очень понравилась и она использовала ее. Когда показали одному из чиновников налоговой инспекции , он пришел в ярость: «Что это такое? Дети убегают от налогов!», — и заставил убрать. Так и стали мы называть этот снимок «Дети, прячутся от налогов».

The nineties were years of trials. After the collapse of the USSR, we, the young professionals, were left with nothing. Everything lost all its value, just in front of out eyes. My colleagues, mostly cameramen, did not all recover. But photography is my sister, my eternal savior, and this is when it she came back to me. In the late nineties, I picked up my native Zenith photocamera and began to shoot. At first, I took photos of my children at school performances, then I became bolder. There was no longer affordable photographic film in the stores, and black and white photography was disappearing. There was no infrastructure for professionals in Tashkent. But there were already imported color films, mini labs and all of that was already available. I started shooting for local magazines. Once in 2001, I was asked to take a series of photographs for the tenth anniversary of the tax inspectorate of the Republic of Uzbekistan. After a seven-year pause, I flew on a business trip for the first time. I will never forget how my entire family escorted me to the Tashkent-Ferghana plane. On the last day in Namangan [a city in the Ferghana Valley], the tax authorities accompanied me home. We had lunch in a cafe. Suddenly I saw tandyrs [large clay oven] from afar. People were surprised I abruptly broke from the group and ran towards the ovens. Children got curious and surrounded me, interfering with my photo session. Then I told them “get inside.” That's how this famous photo of mine appeared, which was used in many places. The designer of the book really liked it and she used it. When they showed it to one of the officials of the tax inspectorate, he became furious “What is this? Children running away from taxes?” and ordered to have it removed from the book. This is how we came to call the photo”children hiding from taxes.”

Было время, когда фотографы объединились в секции при Академии Художеств Узбекистана. Мы активно участвовали на выставках . Был хороший августовский день. Я выбежала из ЦВЗ (Центральный выставочный зал). На остановке сидела женщина и не реагировали на меня. У нее был свой мир , а вокруг суета. Никогда не забуду этот момент, ибо та жизнь и вся моя деятельность — желание объединить фотографов, делать независимые выставки — канули в вечность, оставив только горечь от разрыва с коллегами. Это был 2003 год, начало конца в «фотографическом поле моей страны».

There was a time when photographers gathered under one of the sections of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan. We would actively participate in exhibitions. On a nice August day, I was running from the Central Exhibition Hall, and there was a woman sitting at the bus stop. She showed no sign of any reaction. She was in her own world, ignoring the vanity of the world around her. I will never forget this moment, because it was then that life, my activities, the desire to unite photographers, to make independent exhibitions sunk into oblivion, leaving me with the bitterness of breaking up with colleagues. It was 2003, the beginning of the end of the photographic field of my country.

Какие памятные вещи у людей, как правило, зачастую хранительницы женщины. Через вещи узнавала судьбу женщин . Они рассказывали о чем мечтали, чего добились, выезжали ли когда-нибудь за пределы своего региона. И так родилась серия «Женщины и их сакральные вещи». Здесь моей героине из кишлака Сарчашма в высокогорье Кашкадарьинской области 75 лет. Она хранит тюбетейки с их свадьбы с мужем. Детей у пары не было. «Я смотрю на эти вещи и всегда помню счастливую жизнь с мужем» — сказала она.

The relics people keep are usually in the hands of women. I discovered the fate of women through those objects. They would tell me their dreams, their successes, whether they had ever left their home region. That's how the idea of series “Women and their sacred objects” was born. Here the character from the village Sarchashma in the Kashkadarya mountains is 75 years old. She kept the doppa [skullcap] from the time of her own wedding. The couple never had children. “I look at those objects and remember the happy life with my husband” she told me.

Eздить, узнавать, искать, придумывать , открывать новые места моей прекрасной родины — это смысл моей жизни. Мы с товарищем «открыли» для себя удивительный горный кишлак на перевале Камчик. Ертош (Земля камней) — так называется это каменистое место в горах.

To travel, learn, search, imagine and discover new places of my beautiful — that is the meaning of my life. We “discovered” with a friends this amazing mountain village at the Kamchik pass. It is called Yertosh — the land of stones.

Время не останавливается. Появляются новые формы. Как передать «языком» фотографии свои идеи? Одиннадцать лет назад начала снимать проект «Свекрови и невестки». В нашем регионе невеста приходит в дом родителей мужа. Решила снимать тот момент, когда невеста только-только вошла в дом и они еще почти не знакомы. Это был первый шаг в пространство современного искусства с фотографиями.