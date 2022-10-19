‘The fight for human rights begins in the kitchen': Interview with Czech writer Radka Denemarková

Following the October 13 hate crime that resulted in the death of two gay men in Slovakia, Global Voices talked to acclaimed Czech writer Radka Denemarková to unpack the anti-women and anti-LGBTQ+ discourses that still prevail in Central Europe, and lead to discrimination, stigmatization, and eventually killing.

Radka Denemarková is one of the most awarded authors of the Czech Republic and known for taking up social issues in her novels. In 2014, she published a novel called “Příspěvek k dějinám radosti” (“A Contribution to the History of Joy“) in which she tackles the issue of the objectivization of woman, long before the #metoo movement made it to Europe.

Global Voices asked her to explain why in the four Central European countries that joined the European Union (EU) 18 years ago in 2004 — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — sexism, homophobia, and transphobia remain deeply rooted in families, at work, at school, in politics, in religion and in culture. Denemarková answered:

Časový mezník neznamená automaticky změnu mentality. Je nutná změna ve vědomí lidé. To bude trvat generace. V satelitních státech Sovětského svazu přece homosexualita neexistovala a ženy znaly svůj vymezený prostor. Východní Evropa po roce 1989 převzala konzumní způsob života a neoliberalismus. Ale demokracie potřebuje jiné hodnoty. Země východní Evropy berou plnými hrstmi finanční podporu EU, ale odmítají zásady právního státu, solidaritu, důstojný život pro každého, důslednou demokratizaci institucí. Právnictví je spojeno s jazykem, takže tady bohužel pořád hraje roli nacionalismus a tlak EU nepomáhá. Žijeme v nezralé demokracii. Bílí heterosexuální muži moci jsou stále přesvědčeni, že svět je hračka jenom pro ně. Já vidím zásadní chybu v tom, že je podceněn nejen význam práva, ale i neformálních pravidel lidského chování. Lidé totiž dodržují právní pravidla nikoli četbou právních předpisů, ale skrze morální principy. To ve východní Evropě neplatí.

A milestone does not automatically mean a change in mentality. What is necessary is a change in people's consciousness. This will take generations. After all, homosexuality did not exist officially in the satellite states of the Soviet Union, and women were aware of their limited space. After 1989, Eastern Europe adopted a consumerist way of life as well as neoliberalism. But democracy needs other values. Eastern European countries take financial support from the EU with both hands, yet they reject the principles of rule of law, solidarity, dignity for all, and of a consistent democratization of institutions. Jurisprudence is linked to language, yet unfortunately nationalism still plays its role here, while EU pressure is not able to help. We live in an immature democracy. White heterosexual men with power are still convinced that the world is a toy solely designed for them. I see a fundamental error in the fact that not only is the importance of law underestimated, but so is the rule of human behavior. People respect the law not because they read legislation, but because they adhere to moral principles. Yet in Eastern Europe that is not the case.

Global Voices asked her to unpack the roots of sexim:

Je to důsledek staletého přesvědčení, že žena je člověk druhé kategorie. Patriarchální vzorce vězí ve východní Evropě v kostech mužů i žen. Mnozí dodnes nechápou význam slova emancipace a feminismus. Je nutné opakovat, že jde o lidská práva pro všechny. A boj o lidská práva začíná v kuchyni. Je nutné radikálně měnit zákony. Například znásilnění nemá nic společného se sexem. Je to zločin na úrovni vraždy. V době válek se ženské tělo stává součástí boje a je válečnou zbraní, což vidíme nyní na Ukrajině. U východoevropských mužů emancipace vyvolává úzkost, jako u nich vyvolávali Židé, přistěhovalci… Po roce 1989 jsme převzali civilizační vzorce tržního hospodářství, ale zapomněli jsme rozbít tu zaostalou, tmářskou východoevropskou patriarchální strukturu společnosti. Změny vyvolávají všeobecnou úzkost, která se obrací proti ženám a menšinám. Jde o silný odpor mužů proti nárokům žen i na stejná práva v zaměstnání a v soutěži o společensky významná místa. Požadavky rovnosti ničí věčné předsudky. Jsou maskované narážkami na „přirozený“ stav věcí. Dají se shrnout do tvrzení, že ženy by měly znát své místo v řádu společenských vztahů, v němž přednost mají heterosexuální muži.

It is the result of a centuries-old belief that women are second-class people. Patriarchal patterns are encoded in the very bones of both men and women in Eastern Europe. Many still do not understand the meaning of such words as emancipation, or feminism. We still need to repeat over and over that human rights are for all. And the fight for human rights begins in the kitchen. It is necessary to radically change the law. For example, rape has nothing to do with sex: It is a crime on the level of murder. In times of war, the female body becomes part of the struggle, a weapon of war, as we see now in Ukraine. For Eastern European men, emancipation causes anxiety, as did Jews, immigrants… After 1989 [end of communism in Central Europe], we adopted the civilizing patterns of the market economy, but we forgot to eliminate the backward, dark, Eastern European patriarchal structure of society. Overall, changes create anxiety, which is turned against women and minorities. There is strong resistance among men against women's demands for equal rights in employment, against women competing with them for key positions in society. Only demands for equality can destroy those everlasting prejudices that are disguised by references to the “natural” state of things. They can be summed up in the following statement: women should know their place in the order of social relations, in which heterosexual men have priority.

Global Voices asked her why the LGBTQ+ community is so often instrumentalized in the political discourse in the region. According to her:

Protože je to pohodlné odvrátit zrak od skutečných problémů a zabývat se pseudoproblémy. V historii lidstva se opakuje jeden model. Kdykoliv společnost inklinuje k autoritářským režimům nebo totalitám, okamžitě nejprve oseká práva žen a homosexuálů. Tak sjednotí konzervativní, maloměšťáckou tlupu. Která se najednou ohání náboženstvím. Jsem přesvědčená, že v civilizovaném světě má být víra soukromá věc. Pokud se zpolitizuje a stane se součástí politiky a státního uvažování, nastává “peklo”. Drtivá většina náboženství vždy některou skupinu lidí předem vyloučí a většina se odreaguje na ženách a na sexuálních menšinách, na takzvaně druhořadých tělech. Je to zrůdnost, která nepatří do civilizovaného světa. Vždy je snadné vystavět nenávist vůči zranitelným. Rasismus, homofobie, transfobie, ponižování žen je součástí patriarchálního myšlení. Patriarchát tomuto světu nic dobrého nikdy nepřinesl a v tomto století se ho těžce zbavujeme. Zbavit se ho musíme, protože jinak jako lidstvo nepřežijeme. Lidé nepochopili, že demokracie znamená vrátit všem lidem opravdovou nezávislost, nepopiratelnou a nezadatelnou důstojnost.

Because it is convenient to look away from real problems and instead, deal with pseudo-problems. There is one pattern that repeats itself throughout human history: Whenever a society leans towards authoritarianism or totalitarianism, it immediately curtails the rights of women and homosexuals first. This way it can unite the conservative, and petty-bourgeois forces that immediately brandish religion. I am convinced that in the civilized world faith should be a private matter. If it becomes politicized, and becomes part of politics and of the state discourse, “hell” ensues. The vast majority of religions always exclude groups of people by default, and the majority then turns women and sexual minorities, the so-called second-rate bodies, into scapegoats. It is a monstrosity that does not belong in the civilized world. It is always easy to build hatred towards vulnerable people. Racism, homophobia, transphobia, the humiliation of women are all parts of this patriarchal thinking. Patriarchy has never brought anything good to this world, and we are having a hard time getting rid of it in this century. We do have to get rid of it though, because otherwise we will not survive as humanity. People have not understood that democracy means giving back true independence, undeniable and inalienable dignity to everyone.

She also has her own views as to whether having more women in leading political roles can actually make a difference in this region:

Není to otázka mužů nebo žen, je to otázka osobností s morální integritou bez ohledu na pohlaví. Takoví lidé v politice absolutně chybí. Stačilo by, kdyby se řídili Listinou lidských práv a svobod. Listinu lidských práv a svobod by měli všichni znát nazpaměť. Místo toho se opakují středověké pověry, dezinformace, náboženské bludy. Problém jsou sociální sítě, kde se taková nenávist snadno šíří. Problém jsou i veřejné osoby, jako jeden z našich kandidátů na prezidenta, které očerňují skupiny na základě sexuální orientace. Takové projevy by měly být trestné. Každý musí odpovídat za to, co řekne nebo napíše. Slovo má v dnešním světě velkou a nebezpečnou moc, protože dokáže stvořit z nezralých fanatiků vrahy. Lež nebyla nikdy tak nebezpečná jako dnes! Slovo ubližuje a může zabíjet. Když se objeví na zdi hákový kříž, zahájí se vyšetřování. A tak to musí být s jakoukoliv nenávistí vůči lidem na základě sexuální orientace, pohlaví, barvy kůže. Jazyk je nástrojem koexistence lidí. Pravidla práva a morálky se vyjadřují v jazyce. Lež by měla být trestná, to by mělo být součástí budoucí globální morálky.

It is not about men versus women, it is a question of having personalities with moral integrity, regardless of their gender. We are completely missing people like that in politics. It would be enough if they followed the Czech Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms . Everyone should know it by heart. Instead, we are going back again and again to medieval superstitions, misinformation, and religious delusions. The problem is social media, where such hate spreads easily. Public figures like one of our presidential candidates who denigrate groups based on their sexual orientation, are also part of the problem. Such statements should be criminalized. Everyone must be responsible for what they say or write. Every word has great yet dangerous power in today's world, because it can turn immature fanatics into murderers. Lying has never been as dangerous as it is today! Words hurt and can kill. When a swastika appears on a wall, an investigation is usually carried out. The same must apply with hatred towards people that is based on their sexual orientation, gender, or skin color. Language is a tool for human coexistence. The rules of law and morality are expressed in language. Lying should be punishable, it should be part of the future global morality.

And it seems that the literary world is no different from mainstream society in regard to misogyny:

Patriarchální model panuje stoprocentně. Jako spisovatelka musím být x-krát lepší, aby mě vůbec brali na vědomí. Jako by existoval nějaký věčný kánon mužské literatury, odkud se svrchu dívají na těla s vagínou a jsou překvapení, že „to“ je chytré a má “to” talent. O takových posměšcích a mikrosituacích bych mohla napsat knihu. Svět bude v pořádku v momentě, kdy ze slovníku zmizí slova jako rasismus, sexismus, homofobie, transfobie. Moje naděje, že se toho dožiju, bohužel ve světle událostí posledních let ve východní Evropě, zhasla.