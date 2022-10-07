See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Civil society groups call for justice after a radio broadcaster is killed in the Philippines

A second journalist has been killed under the Marcos government
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino
Posted 7 October 2022 8:50 GMT

Translations

Read this post in English
Various groups joined a candle-lighting protest to call for justice for the killing of a radio broadcaster.

Various groups joined a candle-lighting protest to call for justice for the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid. Source: Facebook post of Bulatlat, an independent news website, used with permission,

Veteran journalist Percy Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was killed by two unidentified persons on October 3 in Las Piñas, Metro Manila, Philippines. He is the second journalist killed under the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which came to power in July.

Lapid was a radio commentator through his show “Lapid Fire” which aired daily on DWBL station and broadcast live on Facebook. Lapid was a hard-hitting critic of the government who spoke about corruption, human rights abuses, and the dangers of historical revisionism.

His killing drew widespread protests and condemnation. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines led a candle-lighting protest as it called for justice:

The killing shows that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country. That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm.

The Cagayan de Oro Press Club noted that “the culture of impunity in the country has made members of the press easy targets by vested interest groups who want to hide the truth.”

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines added its voice in urging authorities to bring the perpetrators of the murder to justice.

Percy's murder underscores the threats and risks Filipino media workers continue to face in the country.

We urge government authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and put an end to the killings of media practitioners.

President Marcos’s Executive Secretary assured Lapid’s family that the government will resolve the killing. The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) has vowed to pursue justice:

We at the Presidential Task Force denounce the murder of Percy Lapid and send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim. Rest assured that the PTFOMS will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice. There is absolutely no justification for murder.

In an editorial, the Philippine Daily Inquirer wrote that the president can do more to address impunity:

The President can also do more than just express “concern” about the killing, as he has so far communicated through a subaltern. His personal condemnation of the crime and vigorous call for justice should speed up police investigation and identification of the perpetrators, and help exact full accountability from them.

The Commission on Human Rights underscored the role of protecting a free press in a democracy:

We have also repeatedly underscored the crucial need to ensure a safe and unimpaired media environment in order to amplify the voices of the most marginalised sectors and to foster balance in communicating the nation’s state of affairs. Journalists, who primarily responsible for informing the Filipino citizenry of critical information, must be able to work without fear.

Human rights group Karapatan cited the killing of Lapid to remind the United Nations Human Rights Council to initiate an independent investigation on the human rights situation in the country and “conduct more decisive and substantive steps towards justice and accountability for human rights violations in the Philippines.”

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros paid tribute to Lapid:

Sir Percy was a strong dissenting voice that made sure government officials did not become too comfortable with power.

Percy's death, and all the deaths of all other journalists before him, will never silence us. We will never tolerate a society that is afraid of the truth.

Global media groups have condemned the killing of Lapid. The Embassies of Canada, Netherlands, and France have issued a statement of concern about the killing:

Journalist killings strike at the very core of media freedom & can create a chilling effect that curtails the ability of journalists to report news freely & safely.

Radio broadcaster Rey Blanco was the first journalist killed under the new government. He was stabbed to death on September 18 in Manibay town, Negros Oriental.

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site