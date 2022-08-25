See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Unfreedom Monitor Report: Russia

An excerpt from Advox research on digital authoritarianism in Russia
A small portrait of Tanya Lokot
Written byTanya Lokot
Posted 25 August 2022 0:00 GMT

Image courtesy Ameya Nagarajan

Authoritarian regimes have long had a complicated relationship with media and communications technologies. The Unfreedom Monitor is a Global Voices Advox research initiative examining the growing phenomenon of networked or digital authoritarianism. This executive summary of the report on Russia is from the series of reports to come out of the research under the Unfreedom Monitor. Read the full report here.

This report analyses the key motives for, methods of and responses to digital authoritarianism in Russia. It relies on existing research and advocacy materials, as well as an in-depth examination of media coverage of key events relating to internet governance and regulation of the online sphere in the country, and uses a unique methodology pioneered by Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory and adapted by Advox’s Unfreedom Monitor project.

The report provides a brief overview of Russia’s political system and regime, as well as its international standing and key political and social transformations. Reviewing Russia’s media system and the state of media freedom, the report then relays comprehensive background information on the development of the internet and its use in Russia and the evolution of the state’s approach to governing content, information and activity in the online space.

Building on this foundation, the report uses the Unfreedom Monitor approach to analyse recent state-owned and independent media coverage with a view to uncovering the key tenets of digital authoritarianism in Russia. The analysis is performed through the prism of several key events or incidents, such as recent parliamentary elections, the passing of significant relevant legislation or implementation of state governance strategies, and Russia’s more recent full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The aim of the analysis is to determine the key narrative frames offered by the state and its discontents to explain, defend or critique the key motives, methods and responses to digital authoritarian practices. Tracing these frames and studying the practices and strategies of state internet governance, censorship and control allows to present a more coherent picture of how digital authoritarianism operates in Russia today. The report also underscores the centrality of the internet in Russia’s political and social life, and thus, the state’s urgency in cementing control over the networked information space, data flows, and telecommunications and internet infrastructure.

Read the full report here.

The Unfreedom Monitor

Authoritarian regimes have long had a complicated relationship with media and communications technologies. The Unfreedom Monitor is a Global Voices Advox research initiative examining the growing phenomenon of networked or digital authoritarianism.

Read the full report here.

RuNet Echo

This post is part of RuNet Echo, a Global Voices project to interpret the Russian language internet. All Posts · Read more »

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Tanya Lokot
Written byTanya Lokot

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site