Prague Pride parade is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus: A photo essay

Ukraine is also part of the Prague Pride narrative
A small portrait of Filip Noubel
Written byFilip Noubel
Posted 15 August 2022 6:47 GMT

Prague Pride parade on Prague Old Town Square, August 13, 2022. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

After a two-year hiatus, Prague Pride’s parade returned to the streets on August 13, drawing an estimated 60,000 people

Established for the first time in 2011, the Prague Pride parade, the second largest in Central Europe after Warsaw, was interrupted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was symbolically transported to a few boats on Prague’s river, the Vltava. 

While the Czech Republic has a relatively decent record for LGBTQ+ rights in Central Europe, it still refuses to provide marriage equality to its citizens. The issue has been on the political agenda for a few years and will no doubt resurface ahead of the country's January 2023 Presidential elections. The current President Miloš Zeman has made no secret of his opposition to the proposed law guaranteeing equal marriage rights to all. For such a law to pass, it must be approved first by the Senate and then signed by the President. 

In contrast to Zeman, the current coalition government, particularly its Pirate Party, is supportive of marriage equality. One of its most vocal supporters is Prague’s major Zdeněk Hřib, who attended the march on August 13 as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. 

Another theme present in this year's parade is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted organizers to move Kyiv’s Pride Parade to Warsaw this year due to safety concerns. Attendees were also abuzz about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's August 2nd announcement that he supports same-sex partnership legislation for Ukrainians. 

Here are some photos of the August 14, 2022 Prague Pride illustrating some of those themes and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Prague. 

Ukrainian, along with Russian, is one of the many languages heard during Prague Pride parade, while solidarity with Ukraine is visible in the event. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

“Zelensky allowed to fuck” says this poster following the announcement that the Ukrainian government might legalize same-sex unions. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

Russia's action in UKraine is part of the parade's narrative. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

Russia's action in UKraine is part of the parade's narrative. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

The free Belarusian flag is also part of the parade. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

The LGBTQI+ community is present in all its diversity. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

The LGBTQI+ community is present in all its diversity, here with a giant rainbow flag on Prague's central Wenceslas Square. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

The LGBTQI+ community is present in all its diversity. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

The LGBTI+ community is present in all its diversity. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

The LGBTQ+ community is present in all its diversity. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission.

