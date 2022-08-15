Prague Pride parade is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus: A photo essay

After a two-year hiatus, Prague Pride’s parade returned to the streets on August 13, drawing an estimated 60,000 people.

Established for the first time in 2011, the Prague Pride parade, the second largest in Central Europe after Warsaw, was interrupted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was symbolically transported to a few boats on Prague’s river, the Vltava.

While the Czech Republic has a relatively decent record for LGBTQ+ rights in Central Europe, it still refuses to provide marriage equality to its citizens. The issue has been on the political agenda for a few years and will no doubt resurface ahead of the country's January 2023 Presidential elections. The current President Miloš Zeman has made no secret of his opposition to the proposed law guaranteeing equal marriage rights to all. For such a law to pass, it must be approved first by the Senate and then signed by the President.

In contrast to Zeman, the current coalition government, particularly its Pirate Party, is supportive of marriage equality. One of its most vocal supporters is Prague’s major Zdeněk Hřib, who attended the march on August 13 as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

Another theme present in this year's parade is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted organizers to move Kyiv’s Pride Parade to Warsaw this year due to safety concerns. Attendees were also abuzz about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's August 2nd announcement that he supports same-sex partnership legislation for Ukrainians.

Here are some photos of the August 14, 2022 Prague Pride illustrating some of those themes and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Prague.