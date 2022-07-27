Sri Lanka: The evolution of the Gotagogama protest site and its periphery, in photos

This photo essay was first published by Sri Lankan photographer Sandesh Bartlett in Groundviews, an award-winning citizen media website. An edited version is published here as part of a content-sharing agreement with Global Voices.

On July 9, 2022, former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country after a peaceful mass uprising and he eventually resigned.

The strange poetic irony of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s fall from grace is difficult to miss. So palpable and stinging is his graceless exile and retirement that it is only fitting that he should spend his final days in the country as a president besieged in a place named Fort.

It is no secret that the majority of the Aragalaya’s [Editor's note: Sinhalese for “struggle,” now synonymous with the movement] demonstrators at Gotagogama, the occupy protest site at Galle Face Green in Colombo, that are presently encamped outside the Presidential Secretariat have displayed an astonishing ability to organise the protests, rally and manage themselves. How the Aragalaya plans to rebrand Gotagogama to uproot Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the rest of the Rajapaksa appointees remains to be seen.

This photo essay only reveals a sliver of what Gotagogama has been, or what the Aragalaya has been at large, it will hopefully shed some light on how the space has evolved from its early days into what it is at present. All photos were taken by Sandesh Bartlett and used with permission.