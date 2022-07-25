See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Activist Emre Pshigusa talks about his work revitalizing the Circassian-Kabardian language

Meet Emre, an applied linguist dedicated to the preservation of his native tongue
A small portrait of Anokha Venugopal
Written byAnokha Venugopal
Posted 25 July 2022 6:00 GMT

Translations

Read this post in English

Photo provided by Emre Pshigusa and used with permission.

As part of our ongoing series highlighting the work of activists promoting European minority and regional languages in digital spaces, we would like to feature Emre Phsigusa (@emrepshigusa). Through his research of the Circassian-Kabardian language at Ohio State University, Emre has been motivated to promote the language in digital spaces for its preservation.  Emre is based out of Turkey.

Rising Voices spoke to Emre over email about his work.

Rising Voices (RV): Please tell us about yourself and your language-related work.

Emre Pshigusa (EP): My name is Emre Pshigusa and I am a PhD candidate in Applied Linguistics at Ohio State University. I’m a native Circassian-Kabardian speaker and Circassian maintenance and revitalization is one of my research areas.

RV: What is the current state of your language both online and offline?

EP: Circassian is spoken in the historic homeland in the North Caucasus of Russia and several other diaspora countries; Turkey hosting the largest population. Unfortunately due to the assimilationist language policies of Turkey, Circassian was oppressed for so many years. Within the past 10 or so years there have been some elective language courses at the middle school levels in public schools. In terms of online language instruction, there were not any initiatives until the Covid pandemic as far as I know. However, several Circassian associations in Turkey started online language courses during the pandemic over Zoom.

RV: What are your motivations for seeing your language present in digital spaces?

EP: My main motivation as a native Circassian speaker is to preserve the language and transfer it to future generations. To be able to do so, there is a strong need for Circassian presence in digital spaces.

RV: Describe some of the challenges that prevent your language from being fully utilized online

EP: The main challenge is the lack of educational materials to learn Circassian. There are a handful language activists creating online materials for Instagram pages or other social media outlets and there is one language app called Optilingo that offers Circassian. Unfortunately, these are not enough to preserve the language.

RV: What concrete steps do you think can be taken to encourage younger people to begin learning their language or keep using their language?

EP: There are many steps that both the language policy makers and the speakers of Circassians can take. Firstly, the government’s language policies should encourage language maintenance for linguistically minoritized populations. In nation state countries like Turkey, mother tongue education is seen as a threat to the national unity, which limits the linguistic human rights of ethnolinguistic minorities. There needs to be instruction in mother tongues in schools and Circassian NGOs in Turkey need to encourage parents to enroll their students in Circassian courses. Also, more educational materials are needed especially for younger children such as cartoons and educational games etc.

Rising Voices

This post is from Rising Voices, a Global Voices project that helps spread citizen media to places that don't normally have access to it. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Anokha Venugopal
Written byAnokha Venugopal

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Turkey Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site