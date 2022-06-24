Istanbul police violently break up PRIDE March and arrest over 300 people

The theme of this year's Pride March in Turkey was “resistance.” This year also marked the 30th anniversary of Istanbul LGBT+ Pride Week. On June 26, the Pride Week ended with arrests and barricaded streets, as scores of police prevented participants from marching.

A week ahead of the march, organizers said Istanbul Governorship officials denied them permission to march. Local rights defenders and march organizers said over 300 people were detained but most were released by the following day.

The latest figure for #IstanbulPride detentions is 370 acc to lawyers. They are reportedly being held on buses, have not been provided with food or water. This treatment is unacceptable. These individuals are deprived of their liberty simply bc they were exercising their rights. https://t.co/5H7TYCSYGc — Milena Büyüm (@MilenaBuyum) June 26, 2022

Dün gözaltına alınan 373 kişinin de ifadesi tamamlandı serbest bırakılmak üzere hastanelere dağıtılacaklar. #Pride2022 #istanbulpride — İstanbul LGBTİ+ Onur Haftası (@istanbulpride) June 27, 2022

373 people detained yesterday have been released after their statements were taken and will be sent to hospitals for medical check ups.

On June 20, in a statement issued by the governors of Kadikoy and Beyoglu districts of Istanbul, authorities yet again banned all events for seven days due to security concerns. The organizers of Istanbul Pride Week said the decision was illegal in a statement published on the group's website and social media accounts.

Bugün İstanbul 30. LGBTİ+ Onur Haftasının başlamasıyla beraber güvenlik şubeye bağlı polisler etkinliklerin gerçekleşeceği mekanlara “genel kontrol” adı altında denetim yapmaya çalışmıştır. pic.twitter.com/cdRETjrvav — İstanbul LGBTİ+ Onur Haftası (@istanbulpride) June 20, 2022

Today, with the start of Istanbul's 30th LGBT+ Pride Week, the police visited the venues selected for the events this week as part of “general control”

Istanbul Pride week has been unlawfully banned once again. We call on relevant authorities to repeal the ban and ensure the right to freedom of assembly and expression of participants, in line with Turkey's international human rights commitments. https://t.co/rU1iOQayI9 — ILGA-Europe (@ILGAEurope) June 22, 2022

In a separate incident on June 17, a group of university students were targeted by Islamist and nationalist groups ahead of a picnic organized as part of the Pride Week activities. According to reporting by Gazete Duvar, the students of Istanbul University were surrounded by the Islamists chanting “Takbir, Allah-u Ekber” (Allah is the greatest) but were stopped short following police intervention. In a tweet, students announced the picnic was cancelled due to lynching and that people should avoid gathering in large groups in the area. Also earlier this month, police arrested 11 LBGTQ+ activists in Istanbul who later said they were mistreated and tortured in police custody. They published photos after their release of heavily bruised wrists and legs, which they sustained while they were detained, reported Euronews.

This is not the first time that Pride events have been banned in the name of so-called public safety. In 2015, Turkish police fired tear gas and water cannons at Pride march participants. In 2016, the march was banned in Istanbul to “safeguard security and public order.” In 2017, in the capital Ankara, the government imposed an indefinite, blanket ban on Pride events, relying on its “state of emergency” powers vested in the government following a military coup in 2016. Similarly, in Istanbul, the Pride parade was banned due to security concerns the same year. The event was yet again banned in 2018 on security grounds even though many defied the ban by marching in Istanbul before police intervened, using tear gas canisters and water cannons to disband the protestors. In 2019, police intervened as crowds celebrated Istanbul's 17th annual pride march. In 2020, the march was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The last authorized march took place in 2014. Last year, police shot tear gas canisters and rubber bullets at the protestors.

One day ahead of the planned march, local authorities announced they would be shutting down key subway stations in the city. Istanbul Bar Association criticized the move in a statement on June 26, arguing that preventing people from peacefully demonstrating was unlawful.

Despite the bans and the heavy police presence, march participants gathered on the streets of Istanbul as well as other cities across the country to mark the day, holding rainbow flags and chanting slogans like “The rainbow is not a crime. Discrimination is a crime,” “We are here. We are queer. We are not going anywhere.”

A small, but defiant crowd has gathered in Istanbul’s Cihangir neighborhood. They are surrounded by riot police trying to block them from marching. #istanbulpride #Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/kLuVJHXh8Z — Julia Hahn (@juliahahntv) June 26, 2022

Police also used force against media representatives covering the march.

İstanbul LGBTİ +Onur Yürüyüşü'ne polis saldırdı. Basın darp edilip, alandan zorla uzaklaştırılırken, geçen sene yine onur yürüyüşünde polis tarafından yere yatırılarak boğulmak istenilen AFP Büro Fotoğraf Şefi Bülent Kılıç işkenceyle gözaltına alındı.#Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/whP80WapHP — Zeynep Kuray (@zeynokuray) June 26, 2022

Police attacked the Istanbul LGBTQ Pride March. While the press was battered and forcibly removed from the area, AFP Bureau Photography Chief Bülent Kılıç, who was forcefully pressed against the ground, with police pushing down on his neck last was also detained under torture.

Reporters Without Borders, later tweeted Kılıç was released after undergoing a medical check-up and that he would press charges on the grounds that he was beaten and was not allowed to meet with his lawyer while he was kept on the bus, waiting for 4.5 hours. The organization's Turkey representative Erol Onderoglu said police have made it a habit to detain Kılıç and continue to use “arbitrary violence and detention against journalists.”

Police used similar intervention in other cities where the march was held.

Police in Izmir are trying to force LGBTI+s out of the area!

In the meantime, the organizers of the march in a statement said they will continue to resist: