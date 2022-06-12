Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Timor-Leste journalists challenge restrictions and assert their right to question China’s foreign minister

Pressured by media workers, Chinese officials relented and allowed local journalists to raise "impromptu questions"
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino
Posted 12 June 2022 17:14 GMT

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta (left) and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) during a press briefing. Photo from the Facebook page of Ramos-Horta

Local journalists challenged restrictions and asserted their right to question China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press briefing held during Wang's visit to Timor-Leste on June 4.

Timor-Leste was the last stop for Wang, whose 10-day Pacific tour took him to the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea. He signed various agreements signifying China’s intention to deepen its cooperation with Pacific nations. Before the tour, a leaked document had revealed China’s plan to form a security pact in the Pacific region which drew intense reactions from countries such as Australia and the United States. China has denied that it is interested in building military facilities in the Pacific and accused its rivals of making false claims.

Wang ended his tour without signing any security deal, although his visit became a major political event, aside from boosting China’s diplomatic initiatives in the region.

In Timor-Leste, Wang signed agreements on agriculture, media partnerships and economic and technical cooperation. China also agreed to send medical teams to Timor-Leste but failed to convince the Timorese government to sign a security partnership. An excerpt from a statement released by China’s government highlighted Wang itinerary in Timor-Leste:

During the visit, Wang Yi met with Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, held talks with Timor-Leste's Foreign Minister Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, and attended the signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

After the meeting, Wang Yi, accompanied by [President] Ramos-Horta, met the press and answered impromptu questions.

But the “impromptu questions” only happened because local journalists challenged their government to remove news coverage restrictions that had been imposed ahead of Wang's visit.

A few days before the arrival of Wang Yi, local journalists were told that they would not be allowed to ask questions during the press briefing, a move protested by local media groups.

Media workers asked newly elected President José Ramos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, to uphold media freedom by allowing local journalists to fulfill their job without any restrictions. After the intervention of Ramos-Horta, the Chinese delegation relented and allowed journalists to field questions addressed to Wang Yi.

In other Pacific nations visited earlier by Wang, local journalists were prevented from questioning the Chinese official. In the Solomon Islands, the local media group called for a boycott of the visit. No press event was held in Kiribati, Samoa, or Fiji. Regional and global media watchdogs have assailed Chinese authorities and Pacific governments for blocking the efforts of journalists to seek more information during Wang Yi’s historic visit in the region.

Writing for the Asia-Pacific Report, David Robie pointed out the significance of what Timor-Leste journalists achieved:

Timor-Leste, the youngest independent nation and the most fledgling press in the Asia-Pacific, has finally shown how it’s done — with a big lesson for Pacific island neighbours.

Tackle the Chinese media gatekeepers and creeping authoritarianism threatening journalism in the region at the top.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site