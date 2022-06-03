Podcast: Central Asia adjusts to the effects of geopolitical turmoil

This week, we take a walk through Central Asia with Central Asia Editor Zhar Zardykhan, to find out the consequences for the region of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan followed by the ascent of the Taliban, which raises fears of militancy, but also puts strains on trade, movement and security. Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts these countries on shaky ground, balancing their need to assert territorial integrity with their dependence on Russia for security, remittances and trade.

