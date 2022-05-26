Podcast: Australia's election result, and a Mexican state looks for a way to deal with drought

This week, our Latin America Editor Melissa Vida explains the debate over water distribution in the drought-hit state of Querétero in Mexico, after which GV contributor Kevin Rennie comes on to break down the results of the Australian elections and explain what Labour's win and those of several independent candidates could mean going forward.

The Global Voices Podcast brings you local news from all over the world. Each week, insiders from our community share what news matters more in their communities and how they build their stories out of the local context. Listen now for your weekly dose of global news in local voices.

If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and tell your friends about us! You can follow us on Twitter. The music in this podcast is from the track “Voyage” by NikMartken, from our extended Global Voices community.