Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

What overseas Chinese citizens make of Xi Jinping's resignation rumours

False hope or a power struggle?
A small portrait of Oiwan Lam
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 25 May 2022 2:09 GMT

Translations

Read this post in Malagasy

A sreenshot of the state-sponsored People's Daily newspaper on May 20, 2022. (via China Media Project)

Rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s potential resignation have swirled on Chinese social media over the past two weeks and prompted speculation among overseas Chinese dissidents.

The rumour first came from a Canadian based Youtuber, Lao Deng (老灯), who cited an anonymous Chinese security official as his source on May 5, 2022, claiming that Xi agreed to let Chinese Premier Li Keqiang handle China’s economic and diplomatic crisis during the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee meeting at the end of April. The video blogger called the process “a coup” as Xi was confronted by a number of senior party members. A few English media outlets picked up the story at this point.

A few days later, several English news outlets, including India based ANI and UK based tabloid Daily Mail cited some unverified Chinese sources that Xi was suffering from a cerebral aneurysm, a bulge in the brain's blood vessels that can cause painful headaches, reduce neurological function, and lead to deadly brain bleeds

These rumours have emerged against the backdrop of Xi Jinping’s upcoming bid for his third Presidential term. After the two-presidential term limit was removed from the Chinese Constitution in 2018, it became clear that Xi hoped to remain in power indefinitely. The upcoming CCP's summer summit in Beidaihe would be critical for securing his leadership position.

However, the Chinese economy has been hard hit by the zero-COVID pandemic control policy and people are becoming pessimistic about the future of the country.

An economic stimulus plan was introduced in the CCP Politburo Standing Committee meeting and the Wall Street Journal reported on May 11, 2022, that Premier Li Keqiang has re-emerged to centre stage to fix China’s economic problems after biding his time behind the scenes for a number of years.

Chinese media observers also noted that both Xinhua and China Daily have started featuring other Chinese leaders including Li Keqiang, Wang Yang (Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference) and Li Zhanshu (Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress) on their frontpages while Xi had been absent from the media spotlight more usual.

China Media Project (CMP), a research project on media development in China, has kept track of Xi’s absences on China Daily’s front pages: 

According to the CMP’s earlier analysis, more than five absences for Xi from the People’s Daily front page in one month would be something unusual.

On Twitter, there are many discussions attempting to decode the signs surrounding the rumours and media coverage. 

Those who believed in Xi may step down pointed to his zero-COVID strategy and China's lockdown measures as policies that have critically undermined his popularity. Veteran Chinese dissident Hu Ping, however, rebuked the analysis, as it implies Xi’s power was based on popular support from common people or party elites. 

At the same time, even those who did not believe in the rumour had joined the discussion to express their discontent about the situation in China:

Although I don’t believe that Xi Jinping will step down, if a miracle indeed happens and he does step down and Li Keqiang and Wang Yang take over, this would be great news. I ran away, but my family did not. I don’t want to see them suffer… 

Exiled human rights lawyer Teng Biao believed these rumours, along with the discussion about policy change, are meant to spread a false hope that the CCP could solve the legitimacy crisis of the authoritative political system which sees human rights and freedom as secondary to political security of the single-party.

When Wen Jiabao first came into power, many people saw hope. Some even held meetings to express their support. In one of such dinner gatherings, I remained the only one who was sceptical about Wen. What about the current cheering for Li Keqiang? This is just another false hope created by speculators of Zhongnanhai (the CCP's top leaders). Those who support Li Keqiang probably expressed their support for Xi Jinping back in 2012–2013 because Xi Zhongxun (Xi Jinping’s father) was a reformist?

Some dissidents, particularly those affiliated with exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui, also spread the conspiracy that suggested Xi was behind rumours.

While there is no channel for us to verify these rumours, China observer Bill Bishop's review of the politics of rumours in contemporary China does shed some insights into the confusing picture:

There is a long history of rumors getting pushed out overseas, recycled back into China, some officials start talking about them, then they get pushed back out overseas as “confirmed”. There is also a long history of the losing side of any political struggle leaking misinformation…

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Oiwan Lam
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site