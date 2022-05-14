Podcast: The state of press freedom

This week, we did something different. As part of our special coverage on press freedom, we interviewed five people about press freedom in their countries to get a sense of what are the challenges the media face in different parts of the world. We spoke to Fernanda Jaramillo, an independent journalist from Colombia, Raksha Kumar, a journalist and researcher from India, Wijayanto, a press freedom researcher from Indonesia, Vivian Wu, veteran Chinese journalist, and Jovana Presic, a journalist with a fact-checking organisation in Serbia.

The Global Voices Podcast brings you local news from all over the world. Each week, insiders from our community share what news matters more in their communities and how they build their stories out of the local context. Listen now for your weekly dose of global news in local voices.

If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and tell your friends about us! You can follow us on Twitter. The music in this podcast is from the track “Voyage” by NikMartken, from our extended Global Voices community.