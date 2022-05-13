Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Jamaica's Barbara Gloudon, a giant of journalism and theatre, passes away at 87

'Her courageous use of her voice and her platform demonstrated the leading role women can play'
A small portrait of Emma Lewis
Written byEmma Lewis
Posted 13 May 2022 1:35 GMT

Screenshot of the late Jamaican journalist and theatre stalwart Barbara Gloudon, taken from a YouTube video tribute by the Jamaica Gleaner entitled, ‘PICTURE THIS: Remembering Barbara Gloudon.’

Barbara Gloudon, “a towering figure” in the Jamaican media and theatre world where she was affectionately known as “Miss G,” died in a Kingston hospital on the night of May 11. She was 87 years old and had reportedly been ailing for some time.

Her daughter, Anya Gloudon Nelson, said “Mom’s gone looking for her husband,” as her partner of 62 years, Trinidad-born actor, chemist and food technologist Ancile Gloudon, had passed away on April 30 at the age of 89.

Born Barbara Joy Goodison in 1935 to a family of nine children in the highland area of Malvern, St. Elizabeth, her father was a car mechanic and chauffeur. Her family relocated to the island's capital, Kingston, where she grew up, attending St. George’s Infant and Primary School and then St. Andrew High School for Girls. From an early age, she apparently had a dynamic personality. Her sister, Jamaica's poet laureate Lorna Goodison, commented in a recent interview that Gloudon was “an absolute star in our family — there's just no two ways about it.”

Starting as a junior reporter at the well-respected Jamaica Gleaner in 1953, Gloudon quickly established herself as a writer and columnist. As Radio Jamaica journalist Earl Moxam observed in his tribute, she wrote under the pseudonym “Kitty Kingston” for the newspaper's social pages, and did a social commentary column, “Stella Seh,” compiled in an Institute of Jamaica publication, which displayed her trademark wicked sense of humour and used Jamaican Patois for the first time in a newspaper.

The high standard of her work resulted in Gloudon being offered a special reporting assignment in the United Kingdom (UK); she also received a bronze Musgrave Medal from the Institute of Jamaica for her coverage of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kingston in 1975, hosted by then prime minister Michael Manley, under whose administration she would serve for three years as director of the Jamaica Tourist Board. She also served as the first woman editor of the Star, the Gleaner's sister newspaper, which appeals to a mass market audience. Her considerable writing skills were later honed as a participant in the prestigious University of Iowa International Writer's Program in 1984.

In the early 1980s, Gloudon also took on the world of broadcasting, becoming a household name as the host of “Hotline,” an extremely popular radio call-in show on Radio Jamaica, which she anchored for close to 30 years, up until 2015. One of the show's current hosts, Emily Shields, tweeted her tribute to Gloudon:

Through her radio show, in particular, Gloudon developed a huge following, empathising with callers and delivering a mix of “rootsy” wisdom, laced with humour and social commentary. A devout Anglican, she also hosted a Sunday afternoon radio show, “Think on These Things,” for many years. The Anglican Church posted on Twitter:

Various colleagues tweeted their tributes, including veteran journalist Owen James and media personality Dahlia Harris, who paid homage to Gloudon on television the morning after her death:

Condolences also poured in from both sides of the political aisle, from Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding:

Head of the opposition People's National Party's Women's Movement, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, added:

Barbara Gloudon was outspoken and had a palpable sense of justice. Her courageous use of her voice and her platform demonstrated to our nation the leading role women can play in public life as champions for truth and as community builders.

Not only was Gloudon a skilled writer, broadcaster and journalist, she also played a significant role in the development of Jamaican theatre, in particular, the Little Theatre Movement founded in 1941, in which poet Louise Bennett-Coverly — the iconic “Miss Lou” — and husband Ranny Williams were pioneers.

She became a scriptwriter for the Little Theatre over decades, producing no fewer than 29 scripts for Jamaica's traditional annual pantomime, a topical musical comedy play performed for a season over the Christmas/New Year period. Her first pantomime was “Moonshine Anancy,” which referenced the first U.S. moon landing. The last of her scripts was 2018's “All Aboard the Windy Rush”, which examined the controversy over the Windrush Generation who migrated to the UK during the 1950s and 60s.

Gloudon was particularly proud of her work (with dramatist and director Brian Heap) on “Augus’ Mawnin,” a celebration and reflection on Emancipation Day through dance, music, poetry and dialogue, performed annually at the Little Theatre. Instituted in 1997, it became a staple on Jamaica's cultural calendar.

Jamaicans of all ages posted online tributes, with one young Jamaican tweeting about her memories of Gloudon's voice on the radio:

Another tweeted sadly:

Inducted into the Press Association of Jamaica‘s (PAJ) Hall of Fame in 2013, Gloudon received the Special Lifetime Achievement Award for her unparalleled service to journalism, having already been bestowed the Order of Distinction in 1975 and later, the Order Of Jamaica in 1992. In 2012, she received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the West Indies.

In keeping with her introduction on “Hotline” – “We're not just talk; we're substance” — Gloudon was, indeed, a woman of substance whose contribution to Jamaica's cultural landscape was, as PAJ President George Davis put it, “multi-layered.” She will be greatly missed in several spheres.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Emma Lewis
Written byEmma Lewis

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Caribbean Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site