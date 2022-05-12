Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

The Philippines: Protests erupt as a former dictator’s son leads the presidential election tally

Marcos is leading, but doubts persist about the credibility of the results
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino
Posted 12 May 2022 5:08 GMT

Protesters hold placards denouncing election fraud in the Philippines. (‘Comelec palpak’ means “Comelec is a failure). Photo from a Twitter post by Altermidya, used with permission.

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to win the Philippine presidential election based on the unofficial tally from the Commission on Elections (Comelec). However, in light of his apparent victory, protests erupted across the country one day after the May 9 election, with demonstrators rejecting Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Marcos is the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who ruled the country from 1965 until he was ousted from power in 1986. The Marcos family has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars in wealth and resources when they were in power. Meanwhile, Mayor Duterte is the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

The May 9 elections were described by authorities as peaceful and safe despite reports of irregularities that marred the voting process in many areas. Election watchdog Kontra Daya flagged a high number of faulty voting machines on election day:

Kontra Daya maintains that the massive amount of reports recieved this year only serves to prove the failure of the automated election system in guarding the sanctity of the ballot.

It is difficult for voters to be confident in election proceedings marred by machine errors and breakdowns, as these cast doubt on the capacity of the machine to count their votes.

It noted that far more machines (Vote Counting Machine or VCM) malfunctioned this year compared to previous elections:

Opposition leader and Vice President Leni Robredo, who is trailing behind Marcos in the presidential race, expressed concern about the reported irregularities. She assured her supporters that her team is already looking into the cases of anomalies in the counting and transmission of votes.

When the Comelec’s unofficial count showed that Marcos and Dutertre are leading in the polls, supporters of Robredo staged protests questioning the results and accusing the election body of mismanagement, as indicated by the high number of vote-related irregularities.

Protesters also included veteran activists and human rights groups who have widely come out against Marcos and Duterte's candidacy. Human rights group Karapatan said Marcos used stolen wealth to return to power while whitewashing the sins of his family's dictatorship:

Marcos Jr. has not only refused to publicly acknowledge the crimes of his father and his family’s role as direct beneficiaries of such crimes: he has whitewashed, even legitimized, the atrocities of his father’s dictatorship. He and his family have refused to return all the looted public funds and assets they amassed for private gain during his father’s dictatorial rule.

Karapatan and other activists said the Marcos camp has manipulated public opinion by spreading disinformation about the late dictator's actions and legacy. They also blamed the previous governments for failing to hold the Marcos family accountable for their role during the years when Martial Law led to rampant human rights violations in the Philipinnes.

On May 10, anti-Marcos protests were organized across the country, led mainly by young people. Some of these protests were staged in the provinces of Cebu, Isabela (North Luzon), Zamboanga (Mindanao Island), Nueva Ecija, Davao City (the hometown of Duterte), and Naga City (the hometown of Robredo).

In the capital, Manila, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Comelec office to denounce the alleged systematic fraud in the recent election. Troy Matavia, a first-time voter, was interviewed by the news website Bulatlat about his reason for joining the protest:

I need to express my sentiments so I joined the protest for the first time. I feel like I need to do something and there is an urgency for the Filipino people to show up and stand for their rights.

After the protest in front of the Comelec, the crowd marched in a nearby freedom park where they continued to hold a program rejecting the restoration of the Marcoses.

The Philippine Congress will officially tally the results for the presidential and vice-presidential election and proclaim the winners on May 27.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site