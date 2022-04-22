Podcast: Analysing how the Russian people respond to the war on social networks

This week, we take a deep dive into research from the Civic Media Observatory, where Daria Dergacheva tells us about the CMO's analysis of Vkontakte, a Russia-only social network. The research looked at how, in one of the few “public” spaces left to Russians in Russia, members responded to posts about the war, and terms and iconography associated with it. In a follow up post to the analysis discussed here, the CMO looked at how Ukrainians were using the same site to inform Russians about the war.

