Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Just in time for Earth Day, Trinidad & Tobago gets a new bat

'It is a very rare bat [...] a truly exciting find!'
A small portrait of Janine Mendes-Franco
Written byJanine Mendes-Franco
Posted 22 April 2022 23:05 GMT

Mimon crenulatum, a type of bat in the family of the new discovery, which scientists suspect may turn out to be a new species of Gardnerycteris. Photo by Karin Schneeberger (Felineora) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22 for the past 52 years, strives to raise awareness and rally support for environmental protection. The Caribbean archipelago, as a cluster of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), is one of those regions that contributes least to global greenhouse gas emissions, yet suffers the most when it comes to the adverse effects of the climate crisis — but while there are undoubtedly many stories of destruction, devastation and human abuse of the environment, there are also stories of discovery, resilience and hope.

One such story is the discovery of a new bat species in Trinidad and Tobago, bringing the total number of recorded bat species in the country to an astounding 70. The Facebook page Trinibats, which announced the news, noted that the new bat comes from the genus Gardnerycteris, collectively known as Hairy-nosed Bats, and commonly called “Mimon” locally. The discovery was made on April 3, in the Arena forest in south Trinidad, by a team led by Jasmin Camacho, a PhD-level researcher currently based at Stowers Institute for Medical Research in the United States, who reported:

The first net of the night […] trapped a Gardnerycteris species, distinguished by the crenulated and elongated lancet and the wing membrane attached to the metatarsal. In Mimon, the wing membrane attaches to the ankle. However, we noticed it lacked a backstripe and was red in color. We concluded it could not be G. crenulatum nor G. keenani, because both have the backstripe and dark fur. The only other known Gardnerycteris species is G. koepckeae, which lacks a backstripe and is red. It was first found in Peru, then also found in Columbia & Bolivia. It is a very rare bat. Tentatively, we have identified it as ‘cupcake’ until we can compare DNA from all known Gardnerycteris species to the DNA sample of ‘cupcake’. It is either the known G. koepckeae or a new species of Gardnerycteris.

Camacho plans to take the DNA sample back to the Stowers lab “for sequencing and phylogenetic analysis in comparison to the other known DNA samples from Gardnerycteris species.” Testing will also compare the team's morphological measurements to a holotype specimen housed in a U.S. museum. The findings will eventually be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Whatever the outcome, however, local bat enthusiasts are quite thrilled about the prospects, with Trinibats explaining:

The bat in question […] is either the very rare Koepckeae’s Hairy-nosed Bat, Gardnerycteris koepckeae, which will be a first ever record for Trinidad, or even more intriguingly, it could be an entirely new species of Gardnerycteris, which will elevate this bat’s status to not merely a new discovery for Trinidad and Tobago, but the discovery of an entirely new species of bat! This may not be the case but time will tell. Either way, this is officially the 70th species of bat to be recorded locally—a truly exciting find!

Though bats tend to be somewhat misunderstood creatures in the Caribbean — many people are afraid of them, and the links between bats and the spread of both rabies and the deadly fungal infection histoplasmosis are undisputed — they are also crucial contributors to environmental balance, serving as pollinators, insect control and seed dispersal.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Janine Mendes-Franco
Written byJanine Mendes-Franco

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Caribbean Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site