Egypt's jailed blogger Alaa Abdelfatah brings up second nationality for the first time as patience runs dry

Alaa Abd El Fattah, Egypt's prominent blogger who began a hunger strike more than two weeks ago to protest his imprisonment, is demanding, for the first time following years, in prison that he be granted rights as both a British and Egyptian citizen.

Flagging his British nationality for the first time as his morale dropped and hope of release grew dimmer, Alaa's sister, Mona Seif, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 16:

His demands: As an Egyptian citizen: to assign a judge to investigate the complaints he has already submitted, which document the violations he has been subjected to since the day he was abducted on September 29, 2019. As a British citizen: for the British Consulate to be allowed to visit him in prison.

And to enable him to communicate with our lawyers in the U.K so that they can take all possible legal measures regarding not only the violations he has been subjected to, but all the crimes against humanity he has witnessed during his imprisonment.

Alaa, whose imprisonment by each of the country's recent rulers speaks at length of the country's long record of political oppression and injustice, began a hunger strike on April 2, to express rejection of his harsh prison conditions and the politically-driven sentences that robbed him of years spent with his son and family.

He has British citizenship through his mother, Laila Soueif, a mathematics professor at Cairo University who was born in London while her own mother was completing her PhD studies.

Alaa was an integral voice in the years preceding 2011's revolution that led to political shifts that eventually saw the ouster of long term president Hosni Mubarak in what could now be regarded as the only partial achievement of Egypt's Arab Spring. He refuses to succumb to a bogus trial by the emergency state security court that denied him the basic right to defend himself, sentencing him in December to two years in prison over charges of spreading false news. His two-year pretrial detention is not counted as part of the sentence.

The author of recently-published book “You Have Not Yet Been Defeated” is being held in solitary confinement, deprived of books and the right to exercise. Refusing to be defeated despite a previous five-year sentence which he had completed only months before he was taken in again to ultimately be served the current sentence, Alaa has had episodes in which his deteriorating mental health has raised concerns after mentioning committing suicide to his lawyer during a visit.

According to a calculation by Mada Masr, an independent news website, Alaa has spent only 185 days out of prison since the Egyptian uprising took off on 25 January 2011.

The son of two distinguished human rights defenders, and the brother of two other brave activists, Alaa joined on the first day of Muslims’ holy month of fasting other detained liberal activists who started a hunger strike against the inhumane prison conditions they're locked up in.

Announcing the beginning of his hunger strike, Alaa's sister Mona wrote on Facebook on April 5:

مساء الخير النهاردة في زيارة علاء Alaa Abd El Fattah عرفت منه انه دخل اضراب مفتوح عن الطعام من أول يوم رمضان، السبت 2 أبريل 2022 علاء بيفكر في القرار ده بقاله حبة لكنه حسم القرار وبدأ الاضراب رسمي علاء غضبان جدا، بس النهاردة الغضب كان مختلف جدا عن الفترة السوداء اللي دخلناها من سبتمبر اللي فات. علاء غضبان بس مش واخد قرار طائش، هو واخد قرار فكر فيه وحاسبه ومقرر يخوض المعركة دي حتى لو احنا – أسرته- ماقدرناش نعمل حاجة تساعده فيها. انطباعي ان المرة دي غير أي مرة أخذ قرار بالاضراب عن الطعام، يمكن المرة دي أقرب لوقت اضرابه بالتزامن مع تدهور ووفاة بابا. اللي باحاول أقوله ان احساسي ان المرة دي مختلفة، علاء مش شايف جدوى تحمله الأوضاع البشعة اللي هو فيها، وحرمانه من مساحة امان يقدر يشوف فيها خالد، واختزال كل عقله وأفكاره ومشاعره وأحلامه وتحويله لجسد مقفول عليه في زنزانة مع اثنين زملاء ومطلوب منه يحافظ على سلامته الجسدية فقط لأجل غير معلوم. أنا كنت رايحة وقلقانة ان علاء يبقى قرر فعلا يضرب عن الطعام خاصة مع أنباء موجة اضراب أصدقاءنا المعتقلين -ودومة بالأساس- في سجن المزرعة بطرة، وكنت محضرة أسباب لمحاولة اقناعه ب “الصبر” حبة وقت. بس غير انه علاء بدأ الاضراب بالفعل خلاص، لكن الحقيقة ان اللي شوفته النهاردة خلاني أقر بأن قراره مفهوم جدا حتى لو مؤلم جدا جدا. اللي شوفته بني ادم غضبان بس على حق قرر يخوض معركته بنفسه وبجسمه قدام سلطة بتحاول بكل الطرق الملتوية تقضي عليه. شوفت أخويا بينفض عنه الحالة اللي كانت مسيطرة عليها بقاله شهور وقرر يقاوم وفي سجن شديد الحراسة 2، في زنزانة بلا تريض ولا كتب وبحكم 5 سنين من محكمة أمن دولة طوارئ مافيهوش نقض والمحكمة ما أقامتش حتى مراسم محاكمة ومرافعة، وكل ده بعد ما هو بالفعل قضى حكم 5 سنين سابق .. في وسط كل ده الطريقة الوحيدة المتاحة له للمقاومة هي دي: اضرابه عن الطعام بشكل كلي واحنا أسرته وحبايبه مش بايدنا غير اننا نحاول بكل الطرق ندعمه في معركته، خاصة وانه على حق وصبر أكثر من سنتين قدام تخاذل مستمر من كل الجهات والمسؤولين. علاء طلب مننا اجراءات وخطوات كتيرة بنراجعها مع المحامين وبننسقها مع بعض في العائلة وهنشارككم بكل التحديثات. وهنقدم بلاغات طبعا بخصوص اضرابه. رجاءنا الوحيد انكم تساعدونا في وسط شهر قد كدة زحمة بالاجتماعيات والأنشطة، وكوكب قد كدة غرقان في كوارث وأخبار سياسية مختلفة .. تساعدونا نوصل صوت علاء وكل المعتقلين المضربين عن الطعام وما ننساهمش ولا نعتاد اللي هم فيه *الصورة المرفقة عشان تفكرنا هو صبر على ايه وقد ايه