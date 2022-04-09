Podcast: What is the Unfreedom Monitor?

This week, we speak to Nanjala Nyabola, Advox Director, and she tells us about Advox's latest research project: Unfreedom Monitor. The Unfreedom Monitor is a project to analyse, document, and report on the growing phenomenon of the use of digital communications technology to advance authoritarian governance. Researchers are examining 11 countries — Brazil, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Morocco, Myanmar, Russia, Sudan, Tanzania, Turkey and Zimbabwe — and four cross-cutting themes concerning digital authoritarianism to develop an approach that can be used across contexts — data governance, speech, access, information. You can find the briefing report here.

