Podcast: Japan's Russia tightrope walk, returning African heritage, Turkey and Armenia start to thaw

This episode starts in Japan, where Japan editor Nevin Thompson tells us about the complicated geopolitical path Japan is walking in the crisis of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Then we head to the continent of Africa, where Sub-Saharan Africa Njeri Wangari talks about the debate around the return of African cultural heritage and how it should also include audiovisual archives. We finish up in Turkey where Turkey and South Caucuses editor Arzu Gebullayeva explains the history of Turkey's frosty relationship with neighbor Armenia.

