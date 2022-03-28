Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

There will be a world without Putin, but can we live in a world without Russia?

Sanctions can help but is the West shooting in the right direction?
A small portrait of Abel Polese
Written byAbel Polese
Posted 28 March 2022 20:54 GMT

The Kremlin, seat of the government of Russia. Photo by Larry Koester on Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Implementation of sanctions on Russia has been received with mixed reactions. Russian sources, both government and oligarchs, claim the West is shooting in the wrong direction. While some indicators show that the country’s economy has, to some extent, been affected, some analysts suggest that this is not enough to put serious pressure to end the war. There is definitely a margin for more damage to be done to the Russian elite but it’s at least questionable whether further escalations may lead to a change of position by the elites or the dismissal of Vladimir Putin and his immediate entourage.

In his book “From Dictatorship to Democracy,” Gene Sharp suggests that the way to “kill” a dictator is to deprive him of popular support. This seems still a faraway option for Russia, given the support, active or passive, he enjoys from the majority of the population.

But popular uprisal is not the only way change can happen at the top of a country. As pointed out by “The Dictator’s Handbook,” once the selectorate (the most powerful elite of a country, those whom the dictator needs to stay in power) gets tired of a leader, they can dismiss him and organise a change of the guard. Putin’s dismissal would not automatically mean a radical change in Russian society but might lead to de-escalation of the conflict with Ukraine.

Rumours about the Kremlin seem to suggest that elite reshuffling is in the air. But this remains a faraway option if sanctions consistently clamp the whole of Putin’s entourage. Imagine you’re someone close enough to Putin to be able to plot some sort of coup. You would have to face the legacy of the war and make up a story to sedate discontent for having liquidated the most popular politician in the country. And you could hardly count on external support: you’ve probably been harshly sanctioned; your London properties and your yacht risk being confiscated at any time and you might even risk arrest if you put foot on EU or US soil. Would you have any guarantees that phasing out Putin would open your way to redemption?

At such costs, the choice is between staying on a sinking ship or jumping off into open waters with no safety vest. Many can moan about it but few, if anyone, would take such a chance in present-day Russia.

Is it possible to jeopardise, in a few weeks, the structure that led to the formation of the current elites in 30 years? And can this be done from the outside? There will be no Russian revolution 2.0 in the immediate future. Putin will eventually go but his replacement will be shaped from the same clay.

Putin will never accept defeat but there are perhaps amongst his elites someone willing to de-escalate the situation and blame the war and everything else on the current president. Current sanctions, and diplomatic pressure, may be an effective way to alter Russia's stand without being drifted into a global war, but if the entirety of the Russian elites is criminalised to the same extent, who will take the burden of becoming the next Russian president? And will he be open to a dialogue with the West?

I have little hope that the next Russian leader will be a fan of the EU, respect individual freedom, or even care for his people, but he should be someone who is more willing than Putin to engage in a constructive dialogue with his neighbours.

We cannot import democracy into Russia; this is something that needs to be done by the Russians themselves, when and if Russian society will care about it. But we can at least limit the risks of future wars and open the road to a dialogue on vital issues — not with Putin but with his successor. And it’s easier to find an agreement by talking than when you break all ties and base your actions on assumptions about what the other side is thinking.

 

For more information about this topic, see our special coverage Russia invades Ukraine.

The Bridge

The Bridge features personal essays, commentary, and creative non-fiction that illuminate differences in perception between local and international coverage of news events, from the unique perspective of members of the Global Voices community. Views expressed do not necessarily represent the opinion of the community as a whole. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Abel Polese
Written byAbel Polese

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Russia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site