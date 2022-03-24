Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Croatian citizens and businesses express support for Ukraine in various ways

There is open support from citizens and small businesses
A small portrait of Metamorphosis Foundation
Written byMetamorphosis Foundation
Posted 24 March 2022 12:56 GMT

Antiwar protest in support of Ukraine in Zagreb, March 18, 2022. Photo by Meta.mk, CC BY-NC 2.5..

This story is based on original coverage by Meta.mk. An edited version is republished here under a content-sharing agreement between Global Voices and the Metamorphosis Foundation. 

Several dozen citizens, mostly parents with children, held an antiwar protest on Ban Jelačić Square in the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Saturday, March 18, expressing support for the Ukrainian fight for freedom under the motto #StandWithUkraine.

At the protest, the organizers read an announcement condemning the war crimes perpetrated by Russian aggressors in Ukraine, while several local Ukrainians expressed personal concern for the safety of their relatives, especially those who are under siege in the seaside Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Protest in support of Ukraine in Zagreb, Croatia, March 18, 2022. Photo by Meta.mk, CC BY-NC 2.5.

Protest participants displayed Ukrainian and Croatian flags, shouted slogans and sung Ukrainian songs. The protest also featured banners with  photographs that compared the situation in Donbas with the siege and bombardment of the Croatian city of Vukovar in 1991. In the three decades after, the devastation and ethnic cleansing that afflicted the city become a powerful symbol of the destructiveness of the Yugoslav Wars and the aggression perpetrated by the Serbian regime headed by Slobodan Milošević.

A Ukrainian woman living in Croatia who identified herself as Ana standing next to display of photographs during the antiwar protest in Zagreb, March 18, 2022. The image on the left juxtaposes a photo of a bomb-damaged building in Ukraine with the iconic bombed Vukovar water tower. Photo by Meta.mk, CC BY-NC 2.5.

Besides Croats and Ukrainians, the protesters included citizens of Belarus. They were explaining to the passersby and media that they are equally threatened by the dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who, like Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, had already imprisoned thousands of dissidents. Among them are individuals who were jailed for simply wearing a white shirt and red sneakers (the colors of the historical Belarus state flag promoted by the democratic opposition movement). A Belarus resident who identified herself as Ljudmila appealed to the Croatian citizens to join the fight against the common evil, “which might knock on their door too” soon.

The protest participants distributed flyers to the passersby, with messages to help Ukraine. The  flyers directed people to the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Republic of Croatia, Ukrainian Red Cross and the platform www.stopputin.wtf, which provides information and announcements about similar actions around the world.

Woman holding signs reading “Long live Croatia! Glory to Ukraine!” and “Help Ukraine to save Europe! Establish no-fly zone!” at the protest in support of Ukraine in Zagreb, Croatia, March 18, 2022. Photo by Meta.mk, CC BY-NC 2.5.

Quite a few Croatian businesses also express open support for Ukraine. The shop windows in central Zagreb are often presenting symbols with the  colors of Ukrainian flag.

Local souvenir shops feature Ukrainian flags alongside the usual Croatian flags and symbols, while certain shops declare that they donate part of their profits “for the children and families endangered by the war in Ukraine.”

Small businesses displaying support of Ukraine is not so common in other Balkan capitals, where the fear of intimidation by pro-Kremlin local political forces is stronger. For instance, in recent weeks in Belgrade and Skopje, demonstrations in support of Russia attended by extremist groups, who had used violence against political opponents and people with differing opinions in the past. The Russian embassy in Skopje also issued a threat of blacklisting those who question the official Kremlin narratives.

 

For more information about this topic, see our special coverage Russia invades Ukraine.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Metamorphosis Foundation
Written byMetamorphosis Foundation

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site