Podcast: How the global south considers Russia's invasion of Ukraine

In this relaunch of the Global Voices Podcast, our newsroom editors talk about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine might affect, and might not affect Latin America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Sub Saharan Africa. What do people in these regions think about Russia's invasion of Ukraine? Do they expect their governments to do something or not? What are the long-term impacts for these regions — such as oil price shocks and global hunger?

