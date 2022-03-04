Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Koalas face bleak future after being listed as endangered

Australia's iconic marsupial is threatened on many fronts
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie
Posted 4 March 2022 3:44 GMT

Koalas cross here: Remix form original photo courtesy Flickr user Aaron Jacobs (CC BY-SA 2.0)

February was not a great month for Australia’s koala populations. When Australia’s Tourism Minister Dan Tehan greeted airport arrivals with stuffed koalas following the opening of international borders on February 21, 2022, perhaps he should have first talked to his colleague, Environment Minister Sussan Ley. Ten days earlier, the nation was faced with grim news about its popular marsupial.

The New Daily news site reported:

Koalas will be listed as endangered, instead of vulnerable, across much of Australia’s eastern seaboard to try to protect dwindling populations.

But conversation groups warn the listing – which covers Queensland, NSW and the ACT – won’t be enough to bring the marsupial populations back from the brink.

The Environment Defenders Office described it as “a sad but welcome intervention to protect Australia’s iconic marsupial as populations continue to decline.”

The announcement followed recommendations from The Threatened Species Scientific Committee. This came shortly after the federal government decided to allocate funding of AUD 50 million for koala conservation.

For those new to these photogenic creatures, koalas are not bears. Koalas are found near the eastern and southern coasts in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia. Like kangaroos, they raise their babies, called joeys, in their pouches.

The funding allocation met with a mixed response. At The Conversation, three academics argued that current conservation efforts are insufficient:

…until the problems of habitat loss and land clearing are addressed, national koala populations will continue to dwindle.

The primary driver of koala population decline is the clearing of its habitat. No amount of money can save koalas unless we tackle this.

Threats

The threats come in many forms. Their habitat is being besieged on multiple fronts, largely due to land clearing associated with agriculture, farming, and mining. Growing cities are also encroaching on their territory.

In addition, they are threatened by droughts and bushfires, which are becoming more frequent due to the climate crisis. Rising temperatures are changing forests, reducing their food supply and quality.

Collisions with vehicles and attacks by feral and domestic animals also take their toll on koala numbers.

Responses

In addition to the Federal government funding, there are numerous recovery programs and public awareness campaigns run by governmental and private organizations in response to the threats.

The states that house koalas are spending millions to save the endangered creatures. After the 2019-2020 bushfires, the News South Wales government launched a protection program. It almost caused a split in the State government, with the rurally based National party threatening to leave the coalition.

The Koala Hospital, managed by Koala Conservation Australia (KCA), is one of the largest non-government organizations doing their bit for conservation:

The following video explains their work in more detail:

To increase the population, these organizations introduce koalas to new areas and translocate them between high and low-density population areas, but these methods are often controversial. The introduction of koalas to South Australia’s Kangaroo Island has created problems with over-population. In contrast, the 2020 bushfire there killed many koalas, with one estimate that the island's koala population had been reduced to 8,500 from 48,000 before the fires.

Controversy

However, the effectiveness of conservation programs is often questioned. The Australia Koala Foundation (AKF) questions the use of relocation projects:

But rather than there being too many koalas, the AKF believes there are too few trees.

These Koalas were placed in habitat that was not good enough in the first place, as a result of translocations.

Guardian Australia’s cartoonist displayed his usual cutting dark humor after the minister’s announcement:

Social media reactions

Retired journalist Neil Naessens took aim at those whom he sees as to blame:

The tourism minister’s publicity stunt was met with derision on social media:

Kailas Wild, who worked rescuing burnt koalas on Kangaroo Island in 2020, is no fan of the current Federal government:

With just months before a national election, it is no surprise that many people are cynical about all the political posturing:

Some estimates suggest koala tourism brings in as much as USD 3.2 billion to the Australian economy each year and creates up to 30,000 jobs. They are a source of economic and cultural pride all over the country. Incidentally, our Café Local Italian in Sandringham, Victoria sells this popular item:

A gingerbread koala biscuit . Courtesy of the author.

It seems fitting that March 3, is World Wildlife Day.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Oceania Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site