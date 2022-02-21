Global Voices seeks Project Writer for participatory research project

Rising Voices, the digital inclusion initiative of Global Voices, is seeking a skilled writer familiar with mixed methods research to help communicate the findings of our participatory research project, “Indigenous and minority language community needs for secure technologies.”

The research project aims to support current members of Rising Voices’ networks of digital activists working in indigenous, minority, or low-resourced language communities in identifying their local language communities’ digital safety needs; setting priorities regarding data privacy and security, communications, and advocacy; and raising awareness and mobilizing their communities to act upon these priorities.

For this stage of the project, we will select 18 researchers from Latin America, Asia, and Africa who will collect data on the challenges, opportunities, and needs of their language communities in regard to digital safety and security. Each researcher will work in collaboration with our project team to produce a report that will provide the basis for 18 articles to be written by the Project Writer and published on Global Voices. These articles will eventually be translated into relevant languages to further engage these communities.

The Project Writer will also collaborate with our visual designer on the production of 18 infographics (one for each case study), contributing concepts and text for use in the designs. In addition, the Project Writer will assist in outreach efforts to disseminate the articles and infographics.

The Project Writer’s duties will include:

Participating in weekly meetings with the project team

Assisting with the preparation of the case study report template

Assisting with reviewing case study report drafts and providing feedback before final versions are submitted

Analyzing and synthesizing data collected and presented in report format by case study researchers

Producing and publishing 18 articles to be published in Global Voices (approximately 1500 words each)

Consulting with and incorporating feedback and comments from project researchers and the lead researcher

Collaborating with the visual designer to provide input for the accompanying visual materials

Producing a press release, text for social media postings, and two additional articles promoting the project’s findings

Successful candidates for the position will:

Have proven professional-level writing and editorial skills, and comfort with both journalistic and academic material

Have reliable access to a broadband internet connection

Have the ability to work in a diverse, multicultural environment and with people with varying levels of experience

Be able to work independently and with distributed teams working across multiple time zones

Be fluent in English (with intermediate or advanced Spanish skills also highly desirable)

Have experience with the WordPress platform a bonus

This position is a part-time position based on the completion of deliverables and tasks taking place between the period mid-March and August 2022. The bulk of the writing will take place during the months of May and June.

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position. Please note that Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules, meeting deadlines, and working in a wholly virtual environment.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to Global Voices to apply.

To apply:

Email a résumé, a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a great fit for this role. Include a writing sample that best showcases your work, either in PDF format or with an URL. Please send to rising@globalvoices.org, with the subject line: Project Writer: [your name].

The application deadline is 11:59pm ET (GMT -5) on March 8, 2022.