Global Voices seeks a lead for our Lingua project, to manage our translation communities and projects

Global Voices seeks a person to lead our Lingua project, which focuses on supporting our community of primarily volunteer translators, who translate our stories into upwards of 40 languages. We are interested in candidates with the following: deep knowledge of translation practices, editorial skills and experience, experience in editorial and advocacy partnership management, community leadership and guidance, project management skills, and facility with WordPress publishing platforms.
The Lingua project collaborates with most aspects of Global Voices activities, ensuring that our work is available in a wide range of languages, advocating for the advancement of the multilingual internet, and helping to conceptualize and run multilingual projects that expand open access to information and knowledge.
The Lingua lead will guide these efforts, both as a leader and as a mentor to our many community members who are working to expand access to information in their own linguistic communities. The Lingua lead will serve as a bridge between the Global Voices community and other key communities and networks of translation communities and language diversity advocates around the world. The ideal candidate will demonstrate an ability to support, connect and amplify the many voices speaking out on these issues.
The Lingua lead will work with our distributed community of volunteers and our newsroom team to oversee timely and accurate translation of stories across the Lingua family of Global Voices sites. The Lingua lead will also be part of Global Voices’ core leadership team, and will participate in organization-wide management, strategy, leadership, and community engagement.
The ideal candidate will have fluency in English and at least one other language, and at least three years of experience in the following areas:
- Advancing the interests of multilingual information and knowledge
- Working collaboratively in editorial contexts, such as journalism, publishing, advocacy, or academia
- Supporting and managing communities of volunteers
- Designing and working with online community-driven or grassroots activism projects
- Working in diverse, multicultural communities comprising participants with varying levels of experience
- A broad base of international experience, having lived, or worked with collaborators in multiple countries
- Be a part of translation networks and communities, and have deep familiarity with current issues and concerns in the field
- Implementing WordPress or equivalent content management systems (actual coding skills are not required) and working with datasets
- Translation in professional and/or volunteer contexts
- Project management
- Effective writing and editing
- Communication and facilitation in multicultural settings
- Working independently as part of a distributed team
- Designing creative and innovative approaches to complex challenges at the intersection of languages and networked societies
- Public speaking
- Using social media platforms to share information and engage in discussions
All applicants should demonstrate a strong alignment with Global Voices’ mission and values.
There is no geographic requirement associated with this position; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment, and be able to travel internationally, if necessary. The Lingua lead will report to the Global Voices Executive Director and Managing Director.
We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to Global Voices to apply.
The position is near full-time or full-time and will be treated as a freelance contract.
To apply:
Email the following items to jobs AT globalvoices DOT org, with the subject line Global Voices Lingua Lead: [your name]:
- A cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for the position
- Your CV
Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on February 25, 2022.