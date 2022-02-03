Global Voices seeks a lead for our Lingua project, to manage our translation communities and projects

Global Voices seeks a person to lead our Lingua project, which focuses on supporting our community of primarily volunteer translators, who translate our stories into upwards of 40 languages. We are interested in candidates with the following: deep knowledge of translation practices, editorial skills and experience, experience in editorial and advocacy partnership management, community leadership and guidance, project management skills, and facility with WordPress publishing platforms.

The Lingua project collaborates with most aspects of Global Voices activities, ensuring that our work is available in a wide range of languages, advocating for the advancement of the multilingual internet, and helping to conceptualize and run multilingual projects that expand open access to information and knowledge.

The Lingua lead will guide these efforts, both as a leader and as a mentor to our many community members who are working to expand access to information in their own linguistic communities. The Lingua lead will serve as a bridge between the Global Voices community and other key communities and networks of translation communities and language diversity advocates around the world. The ideal candidate will demonstrate an ability to support, connect and amplify the many voices speaking out on these issues.

The Lingua lead will work with our distributed community of volunteers and our newsroom team to oversee timely and accurate translation of stories across the Lingua family of Global Voices sites. The Lingua lead will also be part of Global Voices’ core leadership team, and will participate in organization-wide management, strategy, leadership, and community engagement.

The ideal candidate will have fluency in English and at least one other language, and at least three years of experience in the following areas:

Advancing the interests of multilingual information and knowledge

Working collaboratively in editorial contexts, such as journalism, publishing, advocacy, or academia

Supporting and managing communities of volunteers

Designing and working with online community-driven or grassroots activism projects

Working in diverse, multicultural communities comprising participants with varying levels of experience

A broad base of international experience, having lived, or worked with collaborators in multiple countries

Be a part of translation networks and communities, and have deep familiarity with current issues and concerns in the field

Implementing WordPress or equivalent content management systems (actual coding skills are not required) and working with datasets

And have proven skills in the following areas:

Translation in professional and/or volunteer contexts

Project management

Effective writing and editing

Communication and facilitation in multicultural settings

Working independently as part of a distributed team

Designing creative and innovative approaches to complex challenges at the intersection of languages and networked societies

Public speaking

Using social media platforms to share information and engage in discussions