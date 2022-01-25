Mourning the death of the Bengali author and publisher who opened a door to world literature

Qazi Anwar Hussain, noted writer and creator of Bangladesh's popular spy thriller series “Masud Rana” and the founder of an influential publishing house died on January 19, 2022 at 85 years of age. Better known to readers as QaziDa, he singlehandedly popularised the mystery-thriller genre in Bengali literature from the 1960s. He published translations of world classics covering many genres alongside local stories and gave the Bengali readership a taste of Western, mystery and classic literature from other countries. Hearing the news of his demise, his fans reminisced about the colourful world of their adolescence that the books of Qazi Anwar Hussain and Sheba Prakashani created.

Hussain founded Sheba Prokashoni in 1963 and started his career as a writer with the publication of “Kausha,” the first book in his eponymous Bengali language thriller series, in June 1964. He started writing the Masud Rana series with “Dhongso Pahar (The Hill of Destruction),” which was first published in 1966. In that story, Masud Rana, a counterintelligence agent of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) was assigned to protect the newly constructed Kaptai Dam from an evil scientist. The book gained immense popularity among readers and Masud Rana became an icon like James Bond for the younger generation. The series has 468 books over five decades, more than half of which now are also officially credited to the ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim.

In the Daily Star, Rasha Jameel introduced Masud Rana to readers:

He's mysterious. He's charming. He's strong, skilled and agile. His charisma makes you think of James Bond, or perhaps Jason Bourne. Except that he's deshi. He's Masud Rana. The books [Masud Rana Series] gained a cult following in Bangladesh, so much so that Walther PPK pistols, known to be both Bond's and Rana's preferred weapons, became popular as kids’ toys all around Dhaka city [during the 1970s].

Hussain was a true genius at creating new readers. Over the decades, the books he published gained numerous “smart” readers, who were drawn to his creations and those of other authors and translators. In the absence of other quality translations of world literature, the readers were able to quench their thirst for world knowledge, to be inquisitive, to run wild in the realm of imagination from their childhood to adolescence and even beyond because they could read these books.

Some of Hussain's fictional characters also found a place to get away from the daily monotonous life of the Bengali readers of the 1970s and 1980s. Journalist and writer Simu Nasser wrote on Facebook, bidding farewell to his beloved author:

বিদায় প্রিয় মাসুদ রানা, প্রিয় কাজী আনোয়ার হোসেন, প্রিয় লেখক। আপনার কারনেই আমরা একটা প্রজন্ম পাঠক হতে পেরেছি। আপনার কারনেই সেই স্কুলে থাকতে খোঁজ পেয়েছি টম-হাকলবেরি ফিনের, রবার্ট লুই স্টিভেনসনের, আয়েশার, জেকিল-হাইডের। মাসুদ রানাকে সাথে দিয়ে আমাদের ভ্রমণ করিয়েছেন উত্তর মেরু থেকে শুরু করে ইউরোপ-অ্যামেরিকা, আফ্রিকার শহরের অলিতে গলিতে। বিদায় আমাদের স্বপ্ন দেখানোর, স্বপ্নের দরজা খুলে দেওয়া লেখক। আমার এই ক্ষুদ্র লেখক জীবনে আপনার প্রতি আমার কৃতজ্ঞতার কোনো শেষ নাই।

Farewell dear Masud Rana, dear Qazi Anwar Hussain, dear writer. Because of you, we became a generation of readers. Because of you, I found Tom-Sawyer-Huckleberry Finn, Robert Louis Stevenson, Ayesha, Jekyll-Hyde (in Bengali) during my school days. Masud Rana took us on a journey from the North Pole to the streets of Europe-America, or in small lanes in many cities of Africa. Farewell to the wordsmith who showed us the dreams, opened the door to many worlds. There is no end to my gratitude to you in my life as a petty writer.

Twitter user CricketSoccer shared:

Those were the days of books and adventure. Those were the days when a generation became passionate about being fearless, revolutionist and gathering productive knowledge like a detective. Credit goes to Kazi Anowar Hossain for his legendary Masud Rana. Thank You Sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UgsBKXXyhG — cricketsoccer (@cricketsoccer) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, writer and activist Jannatun Nayeem Prity could not accept the death of her favourite writer:

শৈশবে যে জাদুর বাক্সর দেখা পেয়েছিলাম সেই জাদুর বাক্সের জাদুকর আমার অতি প্রিয় লেখক ও অনুবাদক কাজী আনোয়ার হোসেন আর নেই, তা কেন যেন মানতে পারছিনা। মনে হচ্ছে খুব কাছের এক আত্মীয় মারা গেছেন আর বুকের মধ্যে কোথাও ছিঁড়ে ফুঁড়ে যাচ্ছে! আমার অপূর্ণ আশা থেকে গেলো কখনো তাঁকে বলার- আই লাভ ইউ ম্যান! লরা ইঙ্গলস ওয়াইল্ডারের প্রেইরি ভূমি অথবা ফ্রান্সের কোনো এক শ্যাঁতো যার কারণে চিনেছিলাম, সেই মানুষতো তিনিই! এতো বই না পড়লে কেমন করে প্রতিবাদ শিখতাম? কেমন করে জানতাম প্রিয় আর্নেস্ট হেমিংওয়ের সেই বুড়ো সান্তিয়াগোর বাণী- মানুষ বারবার ধ্বংস হতে পারে, কিন্তু কখনো হারেনা!

I cannot accept that my favourite writer and translator Qazi Anwar Hussain, the magician of the magic box that I found in my childhood, is no more. It feels like someone very close to me has died and it's hurting me! My unfulfilled dream was to tell him personally – I love you man (the title of a popular Masud Rana book)! He was the one who took me to the “Little House on The Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder or some château in France! How could I learn to protest without reading so many books from world literature? How could I learn the words of that Santiago character of Ernest Hemingway – “A man can be destroyed but not defeated”!

Qazi Anwar Hossain did not only create readers, but he has also created many writers who were influenced by Sheba Prakashani's publications in their childhood. Young writer Suhan Rizwan writes on Facebook:

যদি প্রশ্ন করা হয়, লিখতে চাওয়ার ইচ্ছের শুরুটা হয়েছে কাকে দেখে, আমার উত্তর চিরকালই কাজী আনোয়ার হোসেন। ভেঙে বলতে গেলে বলতে হবে সেবার আরো কিছু চমৎকার লেখকের কথাও, কিন্তু তারপরেও কাজী আনোয়ার আলাদা করে টিকে যান একটা অনুমেয় কারণেই। অনেকেই লেখক, কিন্তু কেউ কেউ লেখক নামের প্রতিষ্ঠান।

If I am asked, who started the spark in me to write, my answer will always be Qazi Anwar Hussain. To put it bluntly, there are some more excellent writers of the Sheba Prokashani, but even then QaziDa stands out separately for a simple reason. Many are writers, but only a few are institutions.

QaziDa is associated with many first memories of Bengali readers. Journalist and writer Farooq Wasif recalls:

মাসুদ রানা এই ঘাড়কুঁজো বাঙালিকে বৈশ্বিক করেছে। বাংলাদেশি এক স্পাই দুনিয়ার বাঘা বাঘা কিংবা শেয়ালজাতীয় স্পাইদের হারিয়ে দিচ্ছে, টম অ্যান্ড জেরি খেলছে ভয়ংকর কবীর চৌধুরী কিংবা উ সেনের সঙ্গে; এই গর্ব রাখি কোথায়? তখন তো জানতাম না যে জেমস বন্ড কিংবা অন্য কোনো থ্রিলারের কাহিনির ছায়াতেই এই দুর্ধর্ষ বীরের জন্ম। জানলেই–বা কী? প্রথম প্রেমের কোনো দোষ চোখে পড়ে না। পড়েওনি। কাহিনি ধার নেওয়া হয়েছে তো কী, নায়ক তো আসলই।

Masud Rana has made these humble Bengali people valiant and global. A Bangladeshi spy is defeating all the cunning and slew spies from other countries, playing cat and mouse with the notorious Kabir Chowdhury or U Sen (evil adversary characters); Where do I keep this pride? Little did I know then that this mighty hero was created as an adaptation from numerous thriller stories from the West like James Bond. What if I knew? One can rarely find a fault of the first love. What if the storyline was borrowed, our hero was real.

Although the plots of the Masud Rana series were original in the beginning, QaziDa admitted he borrowed some elements from foreign stories later. There was a lot of discussion about and criticism of it. Talking to journalists, he also defended the reason behind this.

মূল কারণ, আমার অভিজ্ঞতার অভাব। মাসুদ রানা বইয়ে যেসব দেশের কথা, অভিজ্ঞতার কথা, ঘটনার কথা, জটিল পরিস্থিতির কথা থাকে, সেসব সম্পর্কে সম্যক জ্ঞান ও অভিজ্ঞতা একজন মধ্যবিত্ত বাঙালির পক্ষে অর্জন করা প্রায় অসম্ভব। তাই বিদেশি কাহিনির সাহায্য আমাকে নিতেই হয়েছে।

The main reason was my lack of experience in the espionage world. It is almost impossible for a middle-class Bengali author to acquire a thorough knowledge and experience of the countries, experiences, technical details, events and complexities that Masud Rana's books usually dealt with. So I had to take help from foreign stories.

Traveller Tareq Onu talks in Sachalayatan blog how QaziDa's book and characters inspired readers of all ages:

অনুবাদক তো দুই বাংলা মিলিয়ে কয়েক লক্ষ আছেন, সবার কাজের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধা রেখেই বলছি কাজীদার অনুবাদের বা রূপান্তরের পাশে কেন পিছনে দাঁড়াবার মত অনুবাদকের সন্ধান আজ পর্যন্ত আর মিলল কোথায়! আর সেটি কেবল রোমাঞ্চ গল্প বলে নয়, সিরিয়াস সাহিত্য নিয়েও। [..] কাজীদা হচ্ছেন আমাদের সত্যিকারের সব্যসাচী- এককালে পেশাদার গায়ক ছিলেন, পরবর্তীতে সুপার হিট গানের গীতিকার, এমনকি পুরস্কার পাওয়া সংলাপ নির্মাতা, দুর্দান্ত মাছশিকারি, গীটার বাদক, আলোকচিত্রগ্রাহক, সেই সাথে একজন দক্ষ ব্যবসায়ী তো বটেই। কিন্তু তার সবচেয়ে বড় কৃতিত্ব বইবিমুখ একটি জাতিকে আস্তে আস্তে নানা ভাবে বই পড়ার দিকে আকৃষ্ট করা এবং জ্ঞানভাণ্ডের সন্ধান দেওয়া।

There are thousands of Bengali literary translators in both India and Bangladesh. Respecting the works of everyone, I can say that there is neither a translator in his calibre nor a good quality author who is can skillfully adapt from stories of other cultures and can captivate the readers. And I am not talking just about thrillers, it's true about serious literature too. [..] QaziDa is one true ambidexter – once a professional singer, later a lyricist of super hit film songs, an award-winning screenplay writer, great fisherman, guitarist, photographer, as well as a skilled businessman. But his greatest achievement is to gradually influence a nation to read books in various ways and to draw them to a treasure-trove of knowledge.

Leading the journey from one country to another, from one culture to another, from city to city, from hundreds of stories of chill and thrill, the creator of dreams has finally left this world, leaving the fascinated readers stranded. His fans, mourning his departure still, uttered their love with the title of one of his books: “I love you, man.”