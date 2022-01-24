Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Media crackdown continues ahead of coup anniversary in Myanmar

Three journalists were killed, 49 remain in detention across the country
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino
Posted 24 January 2022 1:56 GMT

From left to right, the journalists killed in Myanmar last month: Soe Naing, Sai Win Aung, and Pu Tuidim

So far, three journalists have been killed this January, and three more journalists were arrested on January 20, as Myanmar’s military authorities continue to silence critical reports ahead of the one-year coup anniversary on February 1.

After grabbing power last year, the junta targeted the media by revoking the licenses of independent news outlets and arresting journalists accused of supporting opposition forces. Even foreign journalists have been detained and charged with spreading disinformation about the coup.

Freelance photographer Soe Naing was killed on December 14, 2021, while in the custody of security forces. He was arrested while documenting the December 10 “silent strike” in Yangon.

Federal News Journal editor Sai Win Aung was killed on December 25 in a junta artillery attack while covering fighting between the Myanmar military and People’s Defense Forces in Karen State in Lay Kay Kaw peace village.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay issued a statement condemning the killing of the journalist:

I condemn the killing of Sai Win Aung. Media workers like Sai Win Aung risk their lives to keep the public informed. Their work deserves to be recognized and their safety protected in line with international humanitarian law, which forbids attacks on civilians.

Pu Tuidim, founder and editor of the Chin State-based Khonumthung Media Group, was killed by junta forces after being abducted on January 8 and reportedly used as a human shield by the military’s 140 Infantry Battalion.

He is also one of the founders of Burma News International (BNI) which recognized his role in defending Myanmar’s independent media:

He was not only one of the founders of Khonumthung Media Group and former Chief Editor who performed his duties for many years but also an experienced ethnic media personnel who helped pave the way for independent news media in Chin State.

BNI recognizes his death is an enormous loss not only for ethnic media but also for the whole media community in Myanmar.

Daniel Bastard, head of Reporters Without Borders Asia-Pacific desk, deplored the killing of the three journalists.

Cruelty, cynicism, barbarity – these words seem inadequate to describe Pu Tuidim’s shocking murder. He is the third journalist to be killed in Myanmar in less than a month, in a sign of the absolutely unacceptable practices increasingly employed by the junta. We appeal to the international community to toughen the sanctions imposed on the junta’s members in order to end this headlong escalation in terror.

On January 18, Dawei Watch reporters Ko Zaw and Ma Moe Myint and web designer Ko Thar Gyi were arrested at their homes in Dawei, the capital of the southern Tanintharyi region. The editor of Dawei Watch called for the immediate release of the journalists:

We’re journalists and we’re just doing our jobs. We weren’t breaking any laws. We’re just ethically reporting the news—that is our job.

As of January 24, at least 49 journalists are currently imprisoned in various detention centers across the country.

It is feared that more journalists will face harassment and violence as they continue to report the people’s resistance against the junta and the protests mark the first anniversary of the coup.

Advox

This post is part of Advox, a Global Voices project dedicated to protecting freedom of expression online. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Mong Palatino
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site