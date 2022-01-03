Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Independent Hong Kong news outlet Citizen News announces shut down

The announcement came days after national security police raided Stand News
A small portrait of Hong Kong Free Press
Written byHong Kong Free Press
Posted 3 January 2022 3:35 GMT

Citizen media's news team. Image from Hong Kong Citizen media. Used with permission.

The following report was published in Hong Kong Free Press on January 3, 2022. It is republished on Global Voices via a content partnership agreement.

Hong Kong independent media outlet Citizen News announced on January 2, that they will halt operations on January 4 after five years.

The decision was made after more than 200 Hong Kong national security police officers raided the pro-democracy news agency Stand News on December 29, and accused the outlet of conspiracy to distribute seditious content. After police arrested six former and current Stand News directors and staff members, froze its assets, and confiscated its computers, Stand News took down its website and announced it would shut down its operation.

Citizen News’ website will cease to be updated and it will close “after a period of time,” the non-profit outlet said in a statement.

The Citizen News team stressed the decision was made out of security concerns:

… [we have] never forgotten our initial intention, but regrettably, the drastic changes in society and the worsening of the media environment in the past two years has made it that we can no longer fulfil our ideals without any worry…in the eye of the wind, this small boat’s situation is severe under high winds and waves… In times of crisis, we must first ensure that everyone on the boat can be safe and secure.

Citizen News was launched in 2017 with support from a crowdfunding campaign. It continued to operate through reader subscriptions and donations. Last March, it set up a Chinese news division following a mass exodus from iCable News in December 2020. Ten former iCable journalists, including the head of the award-winning Chinese investigative news team, Szeto Yuen, joined the online media outlet.

Last October, the Security Bureau claimed that the outlet had “misled its readers” in stating that the security chief had refused to guarantee free speech in light of looming security legislation.

Citizen News was established by a group of veteran journalists and became an influential online news outlet after five years of professional journalistic practice:

[We] still remember that on New Year’s Day in 2017, Citizen News was launched…During the press conference, many ‘veterans’ in media said that they were concerned about the situation with press freedom in Hong Kong, and hoped that Citizen News could continue the legacy of professional spirit of journalism, returning to the original intention of journalism, serving the public and for the public interest.

The closure of Citizen News and Stand News leaves inmediahk.net as the oldest Chinese-language independent digital news outlet currently running in Hong Kong.

HKFP has reached out to the Security Bureau for comment.

In response to HKFP’s inquiries, Reporters Without Borders East Asia bureau chief Cédric Alviani said that press freedom was under fire:

After Apple Daily and Stand News, Citizen News is the third independent media outlet to fall victim to the intimidation and police harassment campaign led by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, whose goal seems to be a total suppression of press freedom on the territory.

The city’s press union and foreign press club have both voiced serious concerns over the state of the city’s press freedoms since Apple Daily’s closure. A survey conducted among reporters last month found almost half of the 100 respondents were considering or had plans to leave the city due to worsening working conditions. Beijing deemed the survey to be an “interference.”

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Hong Kong Free Press
Written byHong Kong Free Press

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site