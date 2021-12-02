Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Awards highlights Hong Kong's censored productions

The censored films touch on the 2019 anti-China extradition protests
A small portrait of Oiwan Lam
Written byOiwan Lam
Posted 2 December 2021 4:17 GMT

Clara Law, Jun Li, and Kiwi Chow. Image from the Stand News. Used with permission.

The 58th Golden Horse Film Awards, dubbed the Chinese-language “Oscars,” was held in Taipei on November 27. In 2019, China's national film board ordered directors and actors to boycott the event, so for three consecutive years, the film festival has had no mainstream Chinese films on the nomination list.

Beijing's political pressure has affected Hong Kong too. Directors and actors prominent in the commercial film industry have been compelled to decline the award nominations for fear of losing the mainland Chinese market. Unexpectedly, such tensions have generated a space for Hong Kong's independent, less-commercial productions.

This year, Kiwi Chow's “Revolution of Our Times,” a banned documentary about the 2019 anti-China extradition protests in Hong Kong, won the Best Documentary award. Clara Law's “Drifting Petals” won the Best Director award, and Jun Li's “Drifting” won the Best Adapted Screenplay award. All three movies depicted stories about the city's grassroots activism efforts.

Best Documentary Award: “Revolution of Our Times”

The title of “Revolution of Our Times” comes from a protest slogan during the 2019 protests. This July, Hong Kong's High Court judged that the display of the slogan was considered an act of incitement in the trial of Tong Ying-kit. Kiwi Chow's work was banned in Hong Kong, as were other films that address the city's pro-democracy movements and its political tensions with China,

Under the newly amended Film Censorship Ordinance, films that go against national security interests can not be shown in Hong Kong, and anyone who illegally screens unlicensed films could face three years imprisonment and a one million HK dollar fine. Twitter @MenSuen compiled a list of films that have either been banned or heavily edited for release:

Kiwi Chow's documentary was slammed by pro-Beijing media outlets for advocating Hong Kong Independence after it was screened at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Kong Tsung-gan, a Hong Kong activist, highlighted the audience reaction and the director's video speech during the award on Twitter:

Best Director Award: “Drifting Petals”

Director Clara Law was born in Macau, grew up in Hong Kong, and migrated to Australia. In her film “Drifting Petals,” she revisited the twin cities during the 2019 protests and told the story of Hong Kong and Macau through the lens of the diaspora.

Both Hong Kong and Macau are former colonial cities located on the periphery of mainland China. In the late 1990s, both were reunified with China under the constitutional principle of “One Country Two Systems.” Through the traveler's encounter with protesters and spirits of the past in his trip, the director draws connections between the contemporary conflict in Hong Kong with the 1966 Macau riots against the colonial Portugal government and the 1895 Guangzhou Uprising against the Qing Dynasty.

Although the film is not directly about the 2019 Hong Kong protests, it is unlikely to be screened in Hong Kong theatres, as pointed out by Lai Chak Ling, an actress in the film who represented Law when receiving the film festival award:

Best Adapted Screenplay Award: “Drifting”

Jun Li's “Drifting” is the only one among the three awarded films that managed to air in Hong Kong cinemas.  The film is based on an actual court case in 2012 involving a group of homeless people in Sham Shui Po, a low-income district that is undergoing gentrification. The lawsuit was filed by a group of homeless people demanding compensation and an apology from the government after police officers and street cleaners forced them to leave their camps by throwing away their belongings without prior notice.

The homeless citizens’ demand for an official apology resonated with the city's pro-democracy protesters during the 2019 protests.

As pointed by Michael Mo, a Hong Kong diaspora in the UK, the director used the politically sensitive chant, “Hong Kong Add Oil” 香港加油 when he received the award:

“May you stay forever young” and “Coffin Homes”

In addition to the awardees, two other nominated Hong Kong productions were praised by the Festival reviewers.

With less than a 600,000 Hong Kong dollar budget (approximately 77,000 US dollars) production fee, Rex Ren and Lam Sum's “Will you stay forever young” was nominated for Best New Director and Best Film Editing.

The film was also censored in Hong Kong, as it is discussed the 2019 protests. It features a rescue team who searched for young protesters who attempted to commit suicide due to generational conflicts within their families.

The title, “Will you stay forever young,” comes from a 15-year-old protester in the film: “will people be doomed to change as they grow up? If so, I don't want to grow up.”

Established filmmaker Fruit Chan's “Coffin Homes” has been nominated for multiple awards. The comedy thriller, which was screened in Hong Kong in August 2021, is highly critical of the capitalist exploitation in the city to the extent that the ghosts have to compete for living space among themselves and with living people.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Oiwan Lam
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site