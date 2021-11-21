Ukraine marks anniversary of Euromaidan protest on Day of Dignity and Freedom

On November 21, Ukraine marks the eighth anniversary of the Euromaidan protest—a grassroots civic upheaval that began on this day in 2013 and led to seismic transformations for the country's inhabitants. Today the protest events in November 2013-February 2014 have come to be known as the Revolution of Dignity, reflecting the protest's evolution from a small pro-European rally to a huge expression of discontent, transcending borders and timezones, and encompassing struggles against a corrupt government and police brutality, as well as aspirations for political and social change.

🇺🇦✌️Happy Day of Freedom and Dignity On this day the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013 began. Freedom and dignity are worth a winter on fire. pic.twitter.com/fv1UFWN8kl — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) November 21, 2021

Global Voices covered the Revolution of Dignity extensively in 2013 and 2014, featuring the multitude of citizen voices as captured by our authors. We invite you to relive some of the key moments of Euromaidan by exploring our dedicated Special Coverage section.

Since 2014, our volunteer contributors have also reflected on the aftermath of Euromaidan and on how the Revolution of Dignity has changed Ukraine and Ukrainians. Read some of these stories below: