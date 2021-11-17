Global Voices seeks country-level researchers for our Advox project

Advox, the digital rights initiative of Global Voices, is seeking researchers to conduct, present, and communicate research for a project on networked societies and authoritarianism in selected countries and territories, including: Myanmar, India, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Cameroon, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Mexico, Hong Kong, Philippines.

The project will analyze, document and report on the growing phenomenon of the use of digital communications technology to enforce and advance authoritarian governance. This project will create a framework for analysis, build a workflow and method for tracking, documenting, and amplifying incidents and cases for relevant audiences, and produce reporting on a series of cases.

Country researchers will be responsible for implementing the project’s research goals at a national level, collaborating with other country-level researchers on cross-cutting issues, and for producing commentary and analysis for Advox that will support the amplification of the work. Country researchers are responsible for ensuring that research is conducted to the highest methodological standards and supported by contextual insights. Country researchers will also work with the Global Voices team to collate and translate information for other areas of the project as required.

The project researcher's duties will include:

Producing and implementing research on networked authoritarianism in a specific country from conception to implementation, including both writing and qualitative data analysis

Producing a research plan for completing the research within the required time frame and within budget

Collaborating with other researchers to share skills and thematic knowledge

Organising and attending validation workshops for the research

Coordinating research activities with researchers from other country teams

Recruiting digital rights practitioners from their selected country to contribute to Advox

Managing in-country informants

Successful candidates for the position will:

Have strong qualitative and/or quantitative research skills, experience in developing and implementing research plans, conducting research and experience, working with databases and datasets, undertaking fieldwork, and adapting methods to changing contexts

Have high computer literacy

Be able to write clearly for non-academic audiences

Have reliable access to a broadband internet connection

Have the ability to work in a diverse, multicultural environment

Be able to work independently and with distributed teams working across multiple time zones

Be fluent in English (knowledge of additional languages highly desirable)

Be effective communicators

Have good time management skills

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position. Please note that Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment and be prepared to do some international travel.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

To apply:

Email a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a great fit for Global Voices to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line: Advox Project researcher: [your name]. The application deadline is 11:59pm ET (GMT -5) on December 3, 2021.