Global Voices seeks a project editor/coordinator for our Advox Project

Advox, the digital rights initiative of Global Voices, is seeking a project editor/coordinator to support the implementation of Advox projects and the Advox programme, edit and manage the Advox website and support outreach and community management.

the editor/coordinator will also work on a project that aims to analyze, document and report on the growing phenomenon of the use of digital communications technology to enforce and advance authoritarian governance. This project will create a framework for analysis, build a workflow and method for tracking, documenting, and amplifying incidents and cases for relevant audiences, and produce reporting on a series of cases. The project editor/coordinator will support the project director in coordinating editorial activities and managing a team of independent researchers around the world to ensure the timely completion of project deliverables.

The project editor/coordinator's duties will include:

Managing the Advox website

Editing and approving Advox stories for publication

Working with the project director on supporting the development of research agendas

Working with the project director to build and manage the project database

Coordinating logistics and operations with the project director and Global Voices management team

Supporting the project director in drafting and proofreading key research documents to guide the project

Identifying resource requirements and managing resource availability for researchers

Ensuring that researchers deliver their required materials on schedule and on budget

Collating and summarising research needs for the various researchers working on the project

Tracking project status and providing regular updates to the project team and key stakeholders

Managing communications and meeting coordination with the research team

Successful candidates for the position will:

Have proven professional-level writing and editorial skills, and comfort with both journalistic and academic material

Have research experience and experience in assembling research teams

Have project management experience

Have reliable access to a broadband internet connection

Have experience in managing and motivating teams, juggling multiple deadlines and creative problem solving

Have high computer literacy, and experience, specifically, with working with databases and datasets and content management systems

Have social media management skills and experience, particularly Twitter and Instagram

Have ability to work in a diverse, multicultural environment and with people with varying levels of experience

Be able to work independently and with distributed teams working across multiple time zones

Be fluent in English (knowledge of additional languages highly desirable)

Be effective communicators

Have good time management skills

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position. Please note that Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment and be prepared to do some international travel.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

To apply:

Email a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a great fit for Global Voices to jobs@globalvoices.org, with the subject line: Advox Project editor/coordinator: [your name]. The application deadline is 11:59pm ET (GMT -5) on December 3, 2021.