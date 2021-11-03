Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

‘My people, from above and afar': Havana in photos

The photos tell a story of a BEFORE and an AFTER
A small portrait of Periodismo de Barrio
Written byPeriodismo de Barrio
A small portrait of Rhea Page
Translated byRhea Page
Translation posted 3 November 2021 13:53 GMT

Translations

Read this post in Español

‘My people seen from above and afar.’ Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

Text and photos by Juan-Sí González for Periodismo de Barrio, republished by Global Voices.

After several years, I returned to Havana in 2020. We rented a house in Old Havana and invited all the family to spend a week together. I had also been invited by INSTAR (Instituto Internacional de Artivismo Hannah Arendt) to give an audiovisual presentation on the work carried out by the Art-De (arts and rights) group in the 80s and on my previous work while in exile. I arrived with my wife and daughter on January 31.  

During the days of my short stay, I took a series of photos; these photos are marked as a BEFORE and an AFTER.

Those photos taken BEFORE are close up. They belong to those first days when I could go out in the mornings, wandering the streets of Havana and breathing in my old city. During those days I followed the same routine, documenting it in order to better recognize and find my way around the city streets. I recorded the inside and outside of buildings that awakened my memory, trying to create an updated testimony of places that felt familiar to me. 

However, on February 5 everything changed. On the way home from my walk, I went for a coffee in the Hotel Plaza. Suddenly, two people came over and sat down at either side of my table; they were plainclothes agents. They told me that they had come to warn me about my presentation at INSTAR. One of them pulled out a pack of H. Upmann cigars from his pocket and placed it on the table next to my Marlboros. Passing a cigar to the other agent then lighting his own, he said that they had been watching me photograph rubbish dumps and crappy areas of the city. “Why? What for?” he asked me. 

Then, after a long and unpleasant exchange, they left.

The next day, just hours before my presentation, I knew that I could not go outside under any circumstances, until the day of my departure from Cuba.

The AFTER photos were taken from afar, and the people in the streets are shown from above. These photos belong to the last few days of my stay, after being banned from going out and taking photos in public. These photos were taken in secret, from inside, from the balcony, and from the rooftop of that unforgettable house. 

A long waiting time. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

Building façade, walking around the city. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

Interior, walking around the city. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

Interior, walking around the city. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

Interior, walking around the city. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

Interior, a long waiting time. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

My people seen from above and afar. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

My people seen from above and afar. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

My people seen from above and afar. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

My people seen from above and afar. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

My people seen from above and afar. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

My people seen from above and afar. Photo: Juan-Sí González, from the series In Door/Close Up, 2020.

Juan-Sí González was born in Santiago de Cuba (1959). He studied at the University of Arts in Havana (ISA) and was selected to participate in the second Havana Biennial. In 1987 he co-founded the group Art-De (art and rights) and started to carry out street-level interventions in Havana. He has been living in Ohio since 2003, where he has received three prizes for excellence in his work at Ohio Arts Council, as well as residencies at art centres and universities. He was chosen to participate in The Bronx Latin American Art Biennial, NY; El Museo del Barrio Biennial, NY and the FotoFocus Biennial in Ohio. His work has been displayed in The Frost Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art, Museum of Latin American Art, Indiana Museum of Art, Museo Carrrillo Gil, The Instituto Tomie Ohtake, Lima Centro de la imagen, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, Virreina Palace and the Pompidou Centre, among others. His work can be found in both public and private collections. 
The Bridge

The Bridge features personal essays, commentary, and creative non-fiction that illuminate differences in perception between local and international coverage of news events, from the unique perspective of members of the Global Voices community. Views expressed do not necessarily represent the opinion of the community as a whole. All Posts

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Periodismo de Barrio
Written byPeriodismo de Barrio
A small portrait of Rhea Page
Translated byRhea Page

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Caribbean Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site