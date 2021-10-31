Song on Algerian radio show brings Christian minority's plight to the fore

This piece was originally published on 22 October 2021 by Raseef22, an independent media platform. An edited version is republished here, under a content-sharing agreement.

Christians in Algeria are caught in a new crisis, which many feel is reflective of the intolerance with which the Algerian state deals with Christians and their beliefs.

This latest impasse began when a morning show on the state-owned Radio Constantine broadcasted the song “Eid al-Layl” (Night of the Feast) by renowned singer Fayrouz, which had a line that said: “Jesus visited the night…Jesus colored the night.” Not long after, the director of the radio station, Mourad Boukerzaza, was dismissed from his position, after being investigated for broadcasting songs and hymns glorifying the Christian religion.

News of his dismissal sparked an uproar on social media pages, between those opposing what they saw as the country becoming more “Daesh-like”, and those in favor of fighting religious proselytism.

#Lebanon #Algeria : Reports that several staff at a local radio station in Algeria have been sacked after complaints they were playing Christian songs sung by Fairouz – including apparently “Oh Jesus” #فيروز pic.twitter.com/YpHVbQTVIO — sebastian usher (@sebusher) October 15, 2021

Such angry reactions were followed by Algerian Public Radio (EPRS) denying any relation between the radio station director's dismissal and the broadcast of Christian hymns. It disclosed that Mourad had been removed from his position for purely administrative reasons.

The government’s statement aside, the marginalization of Algerian Christians has worsened in the past few years, with many hiding their faith and belief from colleagues for fear of persecution.

The fall from grace

Although the arrival of Christianity in Algeria happened in Roman times, its modern revival came at the hands of European immigrants in the nineteenth century. These European newcomers built churches, schools, and health centers, which led to a number of Algerian Muslims converting to Christianity, especially in the northern, Berber-speaking Kabylia region.

During this time, Catholic Christians of European origin had the best chance of obtaining high-level government positions, as well as appropriating a significant share of the Algerian economy.