Global Voices seeks researchers to participate in our Civic Media Observatory projects

Global Voices is seeking media ecosystem analysts to work as researchers in our Civic Media Observatory.

We are presently seeking researchers with expertise in the following countries and languages: India (Hindi, Bangla, Assamese, English), Pakistan (Urdu, English), Bangladesh (Bangla), Afghanistan (Dari, Pashto), Mali (Bambara, French), Turkey (Turkish), Russia (Russian), Nicaragua (Spanish). Researchers should either be based in or have strong knowledge and ongoing access to local information from these countries.

Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory investigates and decodes how people understand information and create knowledge in complex and seemingly chaotic media ecosystems. Observatory research identifies and tracks key themes and narrative frames that emerge around events, trends and other phenomena, and explains the context and subtext of local, vernacular, and multilingual media. Media items (e.g. Facebook posts, articles, other social media content, videos), are used as examples that assert themes and narrative frames.

Global Voices is a global, virtual media organization with staff, contractors and volunteer contributors on every continent. Our contributors undertake writing, research, advocacy and translation to highlight stories and perspectives from around the world that are underrepresented in international mainstream media.

We are seeking candidates with deep knowledge of local media ecosystems, including mass media, social media platforms, open internet, and offline media sources, analytic and critical skills, local language skills, ability to work in databases, and professional-level spoken and written English.

Researchers work in Airtable, a relational database, to input analysis, and follow Civic Media Observatory methods, in which researchers connect media items, narrative frames, themes, media sources, and people and entities of interest. The result is an impressive constellation of information, shared with partners, the Global Voices community, and the public.

Researchers are employed part-time on project-based contracts, and are treated as freelance contractors.

Researchers will work approximately 10 to 20 hours per week, participate in training, regular project calls, and contribute to presentations, newsletters, research reports, and stories.

This slide presentation contains more information about Civic Media Observatory methods.

To see an example of Civic Media Observatory results, see our Ethiopia research and dataset, and our stories about China’s Belt & Road Initiative.

There is no geographic requirement associated with these positions; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must have consistent, reliable access to broadband internet connectivity, and be comfortable working in a wholly virtual environment.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to Global Voices to apply.

Email the following items to observatory AT globalvoices DOT org, with the subject line Global Voices Civic Media Observatory Researchers: [your name]: