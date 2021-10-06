A disappearing cross-border river becomes the subject of a Central Asian documentary

Adamdar/CA, from Kazakh “people,” is a multimedia platform, a small operation out of an office in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. It describes itself as a collection of “stories of people, landscapes and ideas of Central Asia.” And its founders, Timur Nusimbekov and Malika Autalipova, have just released “River of Nomads,” a documentary about the environmental issues around the Chu river, which crosses the territories of southern Kazakhstan and northern Kyrgyzstan.

The documentary premiered at the GoViral festival, which took place in Almaty in June, and is now available publicly. Global Voices had an early peek into the documentary and interviewed Nusimbekov and Autalipova about their project JerSu that documents environmental tragedies in Central Asia. The name means Earth-Water in most Central Asian languages of Turkic heritage.

Global Voices (GV): When we think of environmental issues in Central Asia, we often think of the tragedy of the Aral Sea. Why did you decide to look specifically at the Chu river? Why the “river of nomads”?

Adamdar: Да, трагедия Аральского моря – самый известный и самый наглядный кейс экологической катастрофы в Центральной Азии. Масштабы и последствия этой катастрофы настолько велики, что над этим кейсом будут рефлексировать еще не одно десятилетие ученые, документалисты, художники и многие другие. Мы тоже работали в районе Арала с группой ученых и молодых исследователей из стран Центральной Азии, Ближнего Востока и Западной Европы. Судя по тому, как относятся к воде в Центральной Азии, основные уроки из трагедии Аральского моря до сих пор не сделаны. Почему именно Чу? Чу — интересный объект и в историческом контексте, и в контексте актуальных вопросов. В контексте истории район Чу — это один из важнейших очагов развития номадической цивилизации, на берегах Чу формировались и казахская, и кыргызская нации, в междуречье Чу и Таласа формировалась государственность обеих стран. Для идентичности кыргызов и казахов Чу и Талас так же важны, как для британцев Темза, для итальянцев Тибр, для американцев Потомак и Миссисипи, а для монголов — Онон и Керулен. В контексте современности Чу по-прежнему играет важную роль. От вод этой реки зависят экосистемы, города и значительные районы Кыргызстана (в том числе, Бишкек, столица Кыргызской Республики) и южного Казахстана. Мы сняли и смонтировали наш фильм весной этого года, а летом на вопрос «Почему именно Чу?» отвечала сама Реальность, когда в Чуйской области Кыргызстана происходили митинги местных жителей из-за засухи и нехватки воды, а в южном и западном Казахстане массово погибал скот и урожай из-за тех же причин – засуха, нехватка воды, а иногда — ее полное отсутствие.

Adamdar: The tragedy of the Aral Sea is the most famous and most illustrative case of an ecological catastrophe in Central Asia. The scale and consequences of this catastrophe are so great that scientists, documentary filmmakers, artists and many others will reflect on this case for decades. We also worked in the Aral Sea region with a group of scientists and young researchers from Central Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe. Judging by the way water is treated in Central Asia, the main lessons from the tragedy of the Aral Sea have not yet been drawn. Why did we choose the Chu? Because the Chu plays an important role in both history and current affairs. Historically, the Chu region is one of the most important centers of development of the nomadic civilization; both Kazakh and Kyrgyz nations were formed on the banks of the Chu; the statehood of both countries was formed at the intersection of the Chu and Talas rivers. For the identity of the Kyrgyz and Kazakhs, the Chu and Talas are as important as the Thames for the British, the Tiber for the Italians, the Potomac and Mississippi for Americans, and the Onon and Kerulen for the Mongols. In the context of modernity, the Chu still plays an important role. Ecosystems, cities and significant regions of Kyrgyzstan (including Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic) and southern Kazakhstan depend on the waters of this river. We shot and edited our film in the spring of this year, and the question of “why Chu?” was answered in the summer when a harsh drought drew local residents to rally in the Chui region of Kyrgyzstan, and cattle and crops perished massively in southern and western Kazakhstan, because of the lack or total absence of water.

GV: What were the causes of the desertification of the river?

Adamdar: Уменьшение водности Чу связано с рядом глобальных и локальных проблем. Из глобальных факторов – это влияние глобального изменения климата, уменьшение частоты и объема осадков, таяние ледников региона, которые являются основным источником пресной воды. Из локальных факторов – это крайняя изношенность и неэффективность водной инфраструктуры. Из-за технической и моральной устарелости этой инфраструктуры значительные объемы воды в буквальном смысле испаряются, не успев дойти до полей, садов и водной системы городов и поселков. Также оказывает влияние местная коррупция и отсутствие современного контроля за водопользованием, из-за этого в одни районы вода может поступать с избытком, а в других районах будет острая нехватка воды или ее отсутствие. Поэтому, не только глобальные факторы, но и местный, антропогенный фактор играет значительную роль во все возрастающем дефиците воды. И эти системные проблемы касаются не только Чу, но и всех остальных ключевых водных источников Центральной Азии.

Adamdar: The decrease in the water content in the Chu is associated with several global and local problems. Global factors include the impact of climate change, the decrease in the frequency and volume of precipitation, and the melting of the region's glaciers, which are the main source of fresh water. Local factors include the extreme deterioration and inefficiency of the water infrastructure. Due to the technical obsolescence of and carelessness towards this infrastructure, significant volumes of water literally evaporate before reaching the fields, gardens, and water systems of cities and towns. Local corruption and the lack of modern control over water use also have an impact. This means that water may flow to some areas in abundance, while in other areas there will be an acute shortage or lack of water. Therefore, both global and local, anthropogenic factors play a significant role in the ever-decreasing water supply. And these systemic problems concern not only the Chu, but most other key water sources in Central Asia.

GV: What is the situation with pollution and what kinds of solutions should be implemented for the Chu, as well as other bodies of water in Central Asia?

Adamdar: Загрязнение и замусоривание реки— это серьёзные проблемы. От истока в Кыргызстане до устья в Казахстане мы наблюдали, что река и ее берега серьезно замусорены бытовыми отходами, индустриальным мусором и значительными объемами пластика. Это проявление другой фундаментальной проблемы – глубокого кризиса в культуре, экологических нормах и образовательных системах обеих стран. Поэтому, будущее Чу и других важнейших рек Кыргызстана, Казахстана и других центральноазиатских республик будет зависеть от решения целого комплекса проблем, связанных не только с водно-ирригационными системами и внедрением капельного и машинного орошения, но и с вопросами поддержки образовательных, экологических проектов и культуры местных жителей и, конечно же, решения застарелых проблем коррупции и маргинализации государственных организаций.

Adamdar: Pollution and littering of the river represent additional serious problems. From its source in Kyrgyzstan to its mouth in Kazakhstan, we observed that the river and its banks were seriously littered with household waste, industrial waste and significant amounts of plastic. This is a manifestation of another fundamental problem — a deep cultural, environmental, and educational crisis in both countries. Therefore, the future of the Chu and other important rivers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian republics will depend on the solution of a whole range of problems associated not only with water-irrigation systems and the introduction of drip and pump irrigation, but also with the issues of supporting educational, environmental, and cultural projects for local residents and, of course, solving the long-standing problems of corruption and marginalization of state organizations.

GV: What kind of measures would countries such as Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan need to take to protect their cross-border waterways?

Adamdar: Учитывая глубину проблемы и серьезное ухудшение ситуации с водными ресурсами в регионе, очевидно, что кроме участия чиновников профильных ведомств в поиске решений этих проблем, уже давно назрела необходимость более серьезного и широкого вовлечения и контроля со стороны представителей науки и организаций гражданского общества, независимых экспертов и медиа. Из-за низкой оплаты труда, коррупции, местничества и других факторов, очевидна нехватка в государственном аппарате республик Центральной Азии компетентных сотрудников и экспертов, которые занимаются водными вопросами. Кроме того, наблюдается серьезный отток образованного населения и специалистов (в том числе, по вопросам воды) из нашего региона. Поэтому, для такой комплексной проблемы необходим комплексный пакет решений, касающихся не только водных ресурсов в узком смысле, но и в других сферах: образование, экология, культура, экономика… Если говорить про межгосударственные отношения, то очевидно, что важно поддерживать и развивать диалог и находить консенсус, а не множить взаимные претензии, обиды, комплексы и идти по опасной дороге, ведущей к пограничным кризисам и перспективе межгосударственных и региональных конфликтов. Это, опять же, касается не только Кыргызстана и Казахстана, но и всех республик Центральной Азии. Эта мысль кажется элементарной и универсальной. Но, к сожалению, все увеличивающаяся частота водных кризисов, увеличение районов опустынивания и все увеличивающееся количество жертв конфликтов из-за водных ресурсов в Центральной Азии говорят о том, что для определенной части политических элит и чиновников – эта мысль не такая очевидная, элементарная и универсальная.

Adamdar: Given the depth of the problem and the serious deterioration of the situation with water resources in the region, it is obvious that, in addition to the participation of officials from relevant departments in the search for solutions to these problems, there has long been a need for more serious and widespread involvement and control by representatives of scientific and civil society organizations, independent experts, and media. Due to low wages, corruption, parochialism and other factors, there is an obvious lack of competent staff and experts who deal with water issues in the government agencies of the Central Asian republics. In addition, there is a widespread brain drain of qualified specialists (including those focusing on water issues) from our region. Therefore, for such a complex problem, a complex package of solutions is needed, concerning not only water resources in the narrow sense, but also in other areas: education, ecology, culture, economics, etc. If we talk about interstate relations, it is obvious that it is important to maintain and develop a dialogue and find a consensus, and not multiply particular claims, grievances, complexes and follow a dangerous road leading to border crises and the prospect of interstate and regional conflicts. This, again, applies not only to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, but also to all the republics of Central Asia. This idea seems elementary and universal. But unfortunately, the ever increasing frequency of water crises, the increase in desertification areas and the ever increasing number of victims of conflicts over water resources in Central Asia indicate that for a certain part of the political elites this idea is not so obvious, elementary, and universal.

GV: The project was funded with the support of private foundations. Did you encounter issues with financing it through government funds? Are the governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan funding projects of awareness and of ecological restoration?

Adamdar: Теоретически — просветительские и экологические проекты, финансируемые государством, существуют. Но проблема в том, что из-за высокой коррупции и автократической политической системы большая часть государственных средств уходит на бесполезные и дорогостоящие проекты, то есть когда под соусом «культуры и просвещения» происходит тиражирование культа личности Назарбаева, или когда под лозунгами «экологического туризма» территории национальных парков чиновники отдают под токсичные и разрушительные проекты: это касается и ситуации вокруг нацпарка Иле-Алатау, и планов по строительству лакшери-отеля для избранных в районе Бозжыры в Мангыстау (в области, где с каждым годом усугубляются проблемы с пресной водой, а скот массово гибнет от жажды и голода) и многих других кейсов. Кроме того, одно из влияний Советского прошлого – это государственная цензура, которая все еще применяется в различных сферах — в том числе, в вопросах, связанных с водными ресурсами и в целом экологическими проблемами. В своей работе для нас важно сохранять независимость и творческую свободу. Поэтому, мы сознательно не подаем заявки на казахстанские государственные гранты. Для нас проще и эффективней сотрудничать с частными и научными организациями, международными грантовыми организациями, департаментами ООН, или посольствами тех стран, где действует система сдержек и противовесов, где есть уважение к свободе слова, свободе творчества и где реально работают экологические нормы.

Adamdar: In theory, educational and environmental projects funded by the state exist. But the problem is that due to rampant corruption and an autocratic political system, most of the state funds are spent on useless and expensive projects, that is, when [former president Nursultan] Nazarbayev's personality cult is replicated with a pinch of “culture and education,” or when under the slogans of “ecological tourism” officials lease out swathes of national parks for toxic and destructive projects. This applies to the situation around the Ile-Alatau national park [in the south-eastern Almaty region], and plans to build a luxury hotel for the elite in the Bozzhyra district in Mangystau [in the north-east of the country] (in an area where problems with fresh water are aggravated every year, and cattle die en masse from thirst and hunger) and many other cases. In addition, state censorship is one of the heritages of the Soviet past, and it is still used in various forms — including issues related to water resources and other environmental issues. It is important for us to maintain independence and creative freedom in our work. Therefore, we deliberately did not apply for government grants. It is easier and more effective for us to cooperate with private and scientific organizations, international grant organizations, UN departments, or embassies of those countries where there is a system of checks and balances, where there is respect for freedom of speech, freedom of creativity, and where environmental norms really work.

GV: What is the JerSu project? When and how was it born? What are the future projects?

Adamdar: Последние несколько лет мы активно ездим и исследуем разные уголки Центральной Азии – от Памира и Сыр-Дарьи до Каспийского моря, Алтая и Урала. Разумеется, на нашей дороге мы не только встречаем много интересных людей, уникальных заповедников и красивых пейзажей, но и видим реальные масштабы экологических проблем. Одна из самых важных экологических проблем для Центральной Азии – это проблемы, связанные с нерациональным использованием воды. На наш вопрос: “Скажите, пожалуйста, каковы, на ваш взгляд, основные экологические вопросы и проблемы, стоящие перед нашим регионом?” Пол Салопек, известный американский исследователь, писатель и путешественник ответил нам: “Их три: вода, вода и вода.” Мы объездили большую часть Центральной Азии, работали и на ледниках, в степях и пустынях, и мы абсолютно согласны с этими словами мистера Салопека. Поэтому, мы решили запустить проект JerSu, в котором хотим делиться не только богатством и уникальностью природы Центральной Азии, но и с помощью инструментов культуры, науки и сторителлинга говорить о ключевых экологических вопросах и проблемах нашего региона. JerSu – в переводе c казахского, кыргызского и некоторых других тюркских языков значит «Земля-Вода». В философии кочевников Центральной Азии и Сибири – это были не просто стихии и не просто слова, а сакральные понятия. Земля и вода в Тенгрианстве обожествлялись, наделялись священными и магическими качествами, осквернение и загрязнение земли и воды для кочевника было тягчайшим преступлением. Не даром, в «Ясе», своде законов Чингисхана, такое преступление каралось смертной казнью. К сожалению, многие современные потомки кочевников с одной стороны начисто забыли экологические принципы наших предков, а с другой стороны — до сих пор не впитали современные экологические знания. Поэтому, одна из задач проекта JerSu — рассказать читателю и зрителю об уникальных землях и водах Центральной Азии и важности защиты этого наследия.