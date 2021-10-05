Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Eleven-year-old Aussie's online magazine showcases women's sports

'If she can You can' — Her Way raises the bar
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie
Posted 5 October 2021 15:57 GMT
Meet The 11-Year-Old Who Started Her Own Magazine

Screenshot — Meet The 11 Year Old Who Started Her Own Magazine | Studio 10 video

In another feel-good story from down under, Australian youth is leading the way. An eleven-year-old Australian from Sydney has created an online magazine about international women's sports.

Abbie decided on this venture after she discovered there were no sports magazines for girls. So she created Her Way:

Her Way Issue 1, Oct 2021

Her Way Issue 1, October 2021 — Image courtesy of Abbie (Her Way Magazine)

It costs the rock-bottom price of 2.00 Australian dollars (1.50 US dollars) and half will be donated to UNICEF Australia's Empower Girls Through Cricket appeal.

Rugby League player Katie Brown, who plays for South Sydney Football Club, has interviewed Abbie for her Real Talk podcast.

Abbie has also been featured on national Ten Network's Studio 10:

In addition to the magazine, Her Way has Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. They are curated with ‘parental supervision’.

Abbie is no stranger to being on centre stage. As an eight-year-old in 2019, she was an  Australian Football League (AFL) Auskicker of the year nominee, appearing in a national TV interview with 7 million viewers. The YouTube version is available here.

That year she also played on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a game at half-time during the AFL grand final. Later Abbie presented a premiership medal, joking to the player receiving it, ‘you're pretty good for a boy’. She tells the full story in Issue 1 of the magazine.

AFL Grand final 2019 medal presentation

AFL Grand final 2019 medal presentation — Photo courtesy Abbie (Her Way Magazine)

Abbie has reached out to international stars in a range of sports. Hannah Green, Australian golfer and winner of the 2019 Women's PGA Championship, was featured in the first issue, with further interviews coming in future editions.

This catchy tweet, warning fans of a time change due to daylight savings, brought thanks from the all-conquering Australian Women's Cricket Team:

She has other high profile fans:

Abbie is prepared to call out the media's biggest players in sports coverage. This tweet is clearly aimed at the priorities of a national TV network:

She has plenty of online supporters who agree with her:

Global Voices asked Abbie about the magazine and herself.

Kevin Rennie (KR): Why did you choose the online magazine format for your venture?

Abbie: Initially I wanted a real magazine, because I love collecting magazines. But we decided in order to get it to people everywhere quickly, and to keep the cost really low, online was best. Also, younger people all have screens now, so it’s an easy way to read it.

KR: How is your team made up? Where does the tech support come from?

Abbie: It’s mostly me and my dad. He helps with a bit of research, and all the photos are ones he has taken when we go to games or meet people. Mum proof reads it and has done a lot of the stuff with the site to buy it.

KR: What other plans do you have, either publicly or personally, such as career/study paths?

Abbie: I’m not too sure about career. This has definitely given me some ideas about being involved with sport in journalism if I don’t end up playing sport professionally. But I also would love to work with hearing impaired people, animals, or kids. There’s lot I would like to do.

KR: How does it feel to call out the big media players?

Abbie: I only did this because it’s something I’m passionate about, and I created something I wanted to read and thought other people might as well. I didn’t really think anything else about it 

KR: Do you have any other comments on the Her Way journey so far?

Abbie: The reaction has been way bigger than I thought. I probably thought 20 people might like it. But to have people all over the world buy the magazine, and to have people want to interview me has been really cool but unexpected.

Abbie's venture comes as other young Aussies are making a splash online: Three Melbourne teenagers inspire the public with their COVID-19 data tracking website.

Great to see young people are leading the way for Aussies’ future. Abbie is doing an amazing thing!

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
A small portrait of Kevin Rennie
Written byKevin Rennie

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Oceania Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site